Clerri Paves the Way for More Accessible Dental Care with AI and Data Analytics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clerri (formerly Kleer and Membersy) today announced plans for a significant enhancement to its popular Care Membership Platform . By integrating more AI and data analytics, Clerri is poised to revolutionize the dental industry, enhancing customer experiences, saving time for front-office teams, and increasing practice revenue through memberships.Clerri will introduce new platform packages that expand its integration capabilities and leverage extensive anonymized data from its collaboration with thousands of dental practices nationwide. This highly anticipated functionality, available within the platform in early 2026, will showcase the tangible impact that membership plans have on dental practices, groups, and dental service organizations (DSOs).For instance, depending on the chosen package, customers will gain access to membership analytics and advanced custom reporting to clearly see the ROI of offering membership plans to cash-paying patients. Another option, AI-generated fee schedule analysis, will provide DSOs, groups, and practices with advanced and personalized insights, allowing them to offer more effective pricing tailored to their specific use case.The platform packages are part of a new era of growth and innovation in the dental industry led by Clerri, the new company formed from the merger of Kleer and Membersy in May 2024. Last month, Clerri released the Bridge , an application that surfaces membership opportunities directly from within practice management software (PMS), providing up-to-date insights and tools to identify membership opportunities, communicate the value of their membership plan, and enroll patients.“Front office staff churn is something we hear time and again from our customers. It takes a lot of time and energy to find new staff and to train them,” said Doug McClure, Clerri’s SVP of Product Management. “If we can leverage LLMs powered by our data to automate tasks and answer questions, along with the self-paced asynchronous learning opportunities already found inside our learning management system, Clerri University, we will help our customers remove barriers to providing quality care while helping them uncover new revenue opportunities.”Earlier this year, Clerri hired Ben Nicholl as a Staff Data Scientist to bolster its efforts in machine learning and data analytics. “Clerri is tackling a huge gap in the dental industry by helping patients who lack dental insurance get the care they need,” said Nicholl. “As the first data scientist at Clerri, I get to help build the data foundation from day one. It’s exciting to apply data science in ways that can actually shape the direction of the company, from improving how dental practices price their membership plans to incorporating natural language processing and LLMs to make the Clerri platform simpler to learn and use. The potential here is massive, and I’m excited to help Clerri unlock it.”Clerri's continuous growth and unwavering commitment to excellence were recently acknowledged by the company’s inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000. This marks the third consecutive year the company has made this prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., a testament to Clerri's dedication to filling open roles with the highest caliber of talent. “Clerri is committed to filling open roles with the highest caliber of talent of mission-driven builders, creators, and thinkers,” said Melissa Richardson, Clerri's Chief People Officer. AI is no longer a buzzword. It’s part of a modern skill set that spans every role at Clerri.”About ClerriClerri is the leading care membership platform transforming how dental practices grow. By simplifying access to care through smart, sustainable membership plans, Clerri empowers providers to increase patient loyalty, reduce insurance dependence, and build recurring revenue. Trusted by over 5,000 practices and seven of the top ten DSOs, Clerri delivers a clear path to practice success powered by automation, expert support, and nationwide compliance.

Why Clerri?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.