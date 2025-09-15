Clerri Releases the Bridge to Simplify Dental Membership Management and Boost Practice Revenue

The Clerri Bridge is very valuable to our practice. It cuts time and gives a clear visual for why our membership plan is so helpful and the projected savings for patients.” — Donna Lizotte, Office Manager, Tewksbury Dental Associates

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clerri (formerly Kleer and Membersy), the leading care membership platform for dental practices, today announced the official launch of the Clerri Bridge to help dental practices streamline membership management and increase patient enrollments directly within their existing practice management software (PMS) workflow.The Bridge, with its unique automation-first and workflow-driven approach, is designed to simplify the daily tasks of front desk teams and office managers. The application seamlessly integrates into a dental practice's existing schedule, providing up-to-date insights and tools to identify membership opportunities, communicate the value of their membership plan, and enroll patients."The Clerri Bridge is a significant step forward in our mission to help dental practices fill their schedules with cash-paying patients," said Dave Monahan, Clerri’s CEO. "It's a seamless extension of our platform that helps practices easily manage their membership plan and enroll patients, resulting in more visits, more revenue, and more impact without disrupting their daily workflow.”As part of Clerri’s Pro platform tier, the Bridge is now available for immediate use by all customers, providing dental groups and practices with even more value from the Clerri Care Membership platform.The Bridge is designed to accommodate your existing systems, being compatible with a wide range of PMS systems, including Denticon, Dentrix Ascend, Dentrix Core, Dentrix Enterprise, Eaglesoft, and Open Dental, as well as cloud-based systems like Curve, Practice Works, Dolphin, and Cloud9.In addition to removing workflow friction and giving front desk teams the tools they need, right where they work every day, other key features of the Clerri Bridge include:• Up-to-Date Schedule View: Instantly review insured, cash, and membership patients, empowering front desk teams to know exactly who to talk to, eliminating wasted time and frustration, without ever leaving the PMS.• Automated Insights: Identify opportunities to enroll uninsured and underinsured patients, eliminating the need for staff to calculate discounts or write up treatment plans manually.• Patient Savings Summary: Boost front office staff confidence in explaining membership benefits with an easy-to-present view that breaks down each procedure by full price, member price, and savings amount.• Simplified Patient Enrollment: Complete patient enrollment with a single click, pulling patient information directly from the PMS, saving an estimated 3–5 minutes per enrollment while reducing data entry errors and improving the overall patient experience.The Bridge was launched in beta to a select group of dental practices earlier this year. Participating practices realized an average increase of 15%-20% in new member sign-ups, and 73% of beta users found the application "extremely easy to use.”“The Clerri Bridge is very valuable to our practice. It cuts time and gives a clear visual for why our membership plan is so helpful and the projected savings for patients, which often is better than most private insurance plans,” said Donna Lizotte, Office Manager, Tewksbury Dental Associates.For existing Clerri Pro customers, Bridge is available today. Contact your account manager to get started or visit https://go.clerri.com/bridge Groups or practices new to Clerri that are interested in attracting and retaining patients, driving patient loyalty, and growing cash production with a membership plan can request a demo or more information by visiting https://www.clerri.com/get-started About ClerriClerri is the leading care membership platform transforming how dental practices grow. By simplifying access to care through smart, sustainable membership plans, Clerri empowers providers to increase patient loyalty, reduce insurance dependence, and build recurring revenue. Trusted by over 5,000 practices and seven of the top ten DSOs, Clerri delivers a clear path to practice success powered by automation, expert support, and nationwide compliance.

