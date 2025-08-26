Clerri Renews Partnership with Aspen Dental to Expand Access to Membership Plans for Patients Without Insurance

Dental technology leader continues collaboration with Aspen Dental to bring affordable care to uninsured patients nationwide.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clerri , formerly Kleer and Membersy, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Aspen Dental, the largest branded dental network in the U.S. This ongoing collaboration ensures that patients without traditional dental insurance will continue to have access to affordable, flexible care through the Aspen Dental Savings Plan® .*Since 2023, Clerri has worked with Aspen Dental to make visits to dental offices more affordable and convenient for uninsured patients. The Aspen Dental Savings Plan, powered by Clerri’s membership platform, provides members with exclusive benefits such as free exams and x-rays, plus 10%-30% off on routine services.“Aspen Dental is committed to removing barriers to care, and we’re proud to be their partner in that mission,” said Dave Monahan, CEO of Clerri. “With 72 million of U.S. adults lacking dental insurance, and only 15% of those visiting a dentist annually, programs like this are critical to improving oral health outcomes.”More than 1,000 Aspen Dental practices currently participate in the Aspen Dental Savings Plan, serving nearly 200,000 uninsured patients.“We’re excited to continue our relationship with Clerri as the company enters a new era of growth and innovation in the dental industry,” said Kelsey Linden, Vice President, GTM and Marketing, TAG - The Aspen Group. “One of our missions at Aspen Dental is to create programs that expand access to care, and we’re doing just that with Clerri as our partner.”The membership plan is designed for convenience, with immediate activation, no waiting periods, an easy renewal process, and unlimited savings. Patients can sign up online at AspenDentalPlan.com or through their local participating Aspen Dental office.About ClerriClerri is the leading care membership platform transforming how dental practices grow. By simplifying access to care through smart, sustainable membership plans, Clerri empowers providers to increase patient loyalty, reduce insurance dependence, and build recurring revenue. Trusted by over 4,000 practices and seven of the top ten DSOs, Clerri delivers a clear path to practice success powered by automation, expert support, and nationwide compliance.MEDIA CONTACTLatha YoungrenChief Marketing Officerlatha.youngren@clerri.comAbout Aspen DentalAspen Dentalwas founded in 1998 with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,100+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.MEDIA CONTACTPublicrelations@aspendental.com*The Aspen Dental Savings Plan is NOT insurance. Please see plan terms and conditions for details.

