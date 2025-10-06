BookCAMP 2026 to Empower Publishers and Authors with AI, Rights Licensing, and Next-Gen Marketing Strategies

BookCAMP by Printed Word Reviews BookCAMP 2026 BookCAMP MFA issue Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews Printed Word Reviews

To address the additional needs of the larger audience it will host, BookCAMP 2026 is expanding this year to provide more programming and special opportunities.

We are bringing together the industry, both small and large, to learn and network. BookCAMP 2026 is that critical event resource.” — Printed Word Reviews publisher Ted Olczak

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BookCAMP, the premier conference dedicated to the success of publishers and authors, has announced the dates for its 2026 event. BookCAMP 2026 will be held from April 24-26, 2026, at the Doubletree by Hilton, Newark Liberty International Airport, 128 Frontage Rd, Newark, NJ, offering three days of intensive workshops, networking, and expert-led discussions designed to navigate the rapidly evolving publishing landscape.The 2026 conference agenda is specifically tailored to address the challenges and opportunities facing independent creators this year, with major themes focusing on technology integration and global reach. Key sessions will cover the strategic use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in book marketing, advanced techniques for rights licensing and global audience expansion, and practical strategies for effective outreach to librarians, independent bookstores, and big-box retailers.“The publishing world is transforming at an incredible pace, and independent authors and small presses need a dedicated space to acquire cutting-edge skills, as well as larger publishers that need to understand the ingenuity of the indies.” said Ted Olczak, publisher of BookCAMP magazine . “We are bringing together the industry, both small and large, to learn and network. BookCAMP 2026 is that critical event resource. Whether attendees are focusing on the craft of writing, securing a film adaptation, or mastering digital marketing, they will leave with actionable strategies to turn their passion into a thriving business, and larger publishers will learn the indie techniques that are driving our industry.”This year, BookCAMP has instituted a multi-track schedule featuring dedicated sessions on:* Writing & Craft: Sessions on finding authentic voice, readings, and developing series.* Marketing & Publicity: Deep dives into metadata, transforming backlists into revenue drivers, and securing media coverage.* Book to Screen: Expert guidance on adapting novels for film and television, featuring insights from industry producers and consultants.* Personalized Attention: Each day features dedicated one-on-one "Meet-the-Expert" sessions for attendees to receive tailored advice on specific publishing hurdles, from book cover design to publicity plans.The conference will also host the annual Independent Press Award / NYC Big Book Award ceremony and dinner on Saturday, April 25th, celebrating excellence in publishing. Notable NYC Big Book Award winners such as Martin Luther King, III for “ What is My Legacy? ” win, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-winners/97819647210950 as well as others yet to be announced in the spring for the 2026 Independent Press Award will all be invited to celebrate their wins that night.Registration for BookCAMP 2026 is currently open, with early-bird rates available, https://www.ipabookcamp.com/ . Sponsorships as well as Vendor applications are now available.About BookCAMPBookCAMP magazine and event is quarterly magazine as well as an annual conference dedicated to fostering the growth and professionalization of publishers and authors. Sponsored by the Independent Press Award, managed by Printed Word Reviews, the BookCAMP event brings together industry professionals, experts, and writers to share knowledge, build networks, and drive the future of independent publishing through education and collaborative support.

