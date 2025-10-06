New Music Alert Measure Of My Love from Multi Talented Singer Songwriter Boni Jane

Boni Jane Measure Of My Love

Track Title: Measure Of My Love Genre: Pop, Easy Listening, Singer Songwriter, Cinematic Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: GXH2J2500497

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boni Jane is an English-born songwriter and artist. She has published over 100 songs in a number of genres, including dance, pop, folk, rock and country.The simple and pure melodies of her ballads and plaintive sound of her voice resonate from the heart. While many of Boni Jane's songs are reminiscent of songs of the seventies they evoke real emotion about true life experiences.Boni's album Dancing with Angels is a wonderful collection of soothing, uplifting songs which are intended to connect with people suffering loss in love or reminiscing on life's rich emotional tapestry.Her song, Crazy was adopted by Bad Pony Media, an award-winning team of Scottish Producers for the TV series Ninety Eight Percent. Production is currently underway.Boni’s second album of love songs, Vintage was sung by a number of singers including the well-known Dan Olsen, Sharlette K, John Hogg and Anatol Just.Songwriting credits include: Dancing With Angels: US AC TOP 40 Chart no. 1 for 3 weeks (Aug/Sept 2025), Measure Of My Love: Currently enjoying top 5 AC 40 Chart position (Sept 2025), A Quiet Life: No. 19 AC HOT 40 Most Added (April 2025), Everyday: No. 8 AC Top 40 hit at no. 7 in the US National Radio Hits Chart (March 2025), Crazy: Carnivore, Universal Films 2015, My Valentine: Carnivore, Universal Films (2015) and Measure of My Love: Knights of the Damned, Warner Music (2017).Knights of the Damned cast included Adrian Bouchet (Clash of the Titans), Ross O'Hennessy (Game of Thrones), Andrea Vasiliou (Wonder Woman) and Zara Phythian (Dr Strange).Contact Boni Jane at boni@bonijanemusic.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

