Western Cape Education on World Teachers Day

On World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate our most valuable asset, the teachers of the Western Cape.

October is also celebrated as National Teachers’ Month, recognising the incredible contribution our teachers make every day. Our teachers are the educators, the first responders, the caregivers, and the protectors to their learners.

I hope our teachers realise the enormous impact they have on their learners long after they have left school. They develop the next generation of doctors, engineers, artists, scientists, and teachers, along with an endless list of other vocations that keep our economy on the trajectory of positive growth.

Behind every dream realised is a teacher who believed.

I encourage all our learners who will matriculate this year to keep in contact with their teachers, and let them know just how much their support has mattered. When teachers have done so much to support our learners, I urge learners to ask what they can do to support their teachers.

As the Western Cape Government, we are going to do everything we can to invest in our teachers and develop their teaching skills, by allocating over R500 million to teacher training over the next three years.

We need to make sure this massive investment delivers the right returns, and that our teachers benefit in terms of better results. We are working to improve our monitoring and evaluation, so that every hour a teacher spends in training is an hour that generates value for the teacher, and value for their learners.

To the teachers of our province:

We know that the going is tough in the schooling environment, and that our society places a great burden on you to build the future of our children.

Thank you, thank you, thank you for the support, care and love that you show every day to the children of the Western Cape.

