Water and Sanitation hosts National Adjudication for Water and Sanitation Education Programme and Awards Ceremony, 5 to 10 Oct

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will host the 2025 National Adjudication and Ceremony for the Water and Sanitation Education Programme (WSEP) from 05–10 October 2025 in Benoni, Gauteng.

WSEP is the Department’s school-based education initiative aimed at creating awareness for the learners and society about water resources management, water services and sanitation. It also promotes careers in the water sector for the learners.

The programme gives exposure to school learners to identify water and sanitation challenges in their respective schools and communities, and to develop innovative inventions to address the challenges.

During the ceremony, laptops, prize money, certificates and trophies will be awarded to the winning schools and learners. DWS encourages the learners to study towards the water and sanitation-related careers, whilst the prize money is used by schools to procure water and sanitation-related needs for the sustainability of their projects.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 05–10 October 2025

Time: 08h00–17h00

Venue: ANEW Hotel, Benoni, Gauteng

Enquiries

Ms Nthabiseng Dhlamini

Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 082 878 6915

E-mail: dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

Ms Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

