Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Bronkhorstspruit tavern shooting

The Portfolio Committee on Community Safety in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature expresses its deepest concern and condemnation following the tragic shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 5 October 2025, at Qedukoma Tavern in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit.

According to preliminary reports, five lives were lost and six individuals sustained injuries in a senseless act of violence allegedly involving known suspects and the illegal use of firearms. The incident, which unfolded around 01:30, has left families devastated and the community in mourning.

This tragedy underscores the urgent need to address the proliferation and misuse of firearms, particularly in social spaces such as taverns, which are increasingly becoming hotspots for violent crime. The Committee is alarmed by the brazenness of the perpetrators and the apparent ease with which firearms are accessed and used to commit heinous crimes.

The Committee notes with concern that this incident comes shortly after the release of the national and provincial crime statistics for the last quarter. While these statistics provide a broad overview of crime trends, they do not sufficiently isolate and highlight the growing threat posed by gun-related violence in our province.

We therefore call for the development of alternative and additional crime statistics that specifically track incidents involving firearms. This data will be critical in shaping targeted interventions, informing policy, and mobilising communities against gun violence.

Furthermore, the Committee reaffirms its commitment to advocating for a gun-free South Africa. We believe that reducing the number of firearms in circulation — both legal and illegal — is essential to restoring safety and dignity in our communities.

We commend the swift response of law enforcement, including the station commander, local detectives, and the Provincial Task Team, and urge that all resources be mobilised to ensure the suspects are apprehended and justice is served.

The Portfolio Committee will continue to monitor developments in this case and work with the Department of Community Safety and the SAPS in the province to strengthen community safety mechanisms, particularly in areas where alcohol is sold and consumed.

Enquiries:

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates