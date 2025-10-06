North West Provincial Legislature on allegations of Ad Hoc Committee finding Premier Lazarus Mokgosi guilty

The North West Provincial Legislature has noted a message doing rounds on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp, falsely alleging that an Ad Hoc Committee has found Premier Lazarus Mokgosi guilty of fraud, corruption and political interference in the Naledi Local Municipality.

The NWPL wishes to put it on record that there has been no such finding against Premier Mokgosi and would like to urge all social media users not to spread misinformation as well as such misleading messages.

