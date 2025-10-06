Deputy Minister David Mahlobo addresses stakeholders at Mpumalanga Water and Sanitation Indaba, 7 to 8 Oct

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo, will deliver a keynote address at the Water and Sanitation Indaba to be held in Secunda, Mpumalanga on 07–08 October 2025.

The Water and Sanitation Indaba is a provincial water sector conference that will bring together water and sanitation experts, municipalities, policymakers, researchers, and academia to discuss critical water and sanitation management issues within the province. The conference also seeks to address the five resolutions adopted at the National Water and Sanitation Indaba in March this year.

Stakeholders at the conference will share best practices, solutions, and technological innovations to address various water and sanitation challenges within the province of Mpumalanga.

The objectives of the Water and Sanitation Indaba include:

Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing by providing a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, best practices, and innovative solutions

Address local water challenges by identifying specific water-related issues affecting municipalities, such as infrastructure, pollution, and access

Promote water conservation and sustainability by encouraging responsible water management practices among residents, businesses, and government entities

Support economic development by exploring how water can contribute to local economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: 07–08 October 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: Sasol Recreational Club, Secunda, Mpumalanga

Enquiries:

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

E-mail: khozab@dws.gov.za

Sanku Tsunke

Cell: 066 299 2915

E-mail: tsunkes@dws.gov.za

