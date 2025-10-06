TOSLA Nutricosmetics Welcomes Dr. Mark J.S. Miller to Scientific Board

Mark JS Miller Joining Uroš Gotar, President of Scientific Board Mark JS Miller Joining Uroš Gotar at Nutricosmetics 2030 Show Hub for research and development, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology

After seeing the plant and future plans, I knew this was where I wanted to make an impact.”” — Mark JS Miller

AJDOVščINA, SLOVENIA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOSLA Nutricosmetics is proud to announce the appointment of Mark J.S. Miller , PhD, MBA, FACN, CNS, as the newest member of its Scientific Board. Dr. Miller is a distinguished biomedical researcher, professor, and entrepreneur with decades of experience in translating groundbreaking scientific discoveries into practical and commercially successful health and wellness solutions.With his unique ability to bridge rigorous research and real-world application, Dr. Miller’s leadership will further reinforce TOSLA’s commitment to scientific excellence in nutricosmetics and nutraceuticals. His insights will play a pivotal role in developing multifunctional, evidence-based formulations that meet the evolving expectations of today’s consumers.Reflecting on his decision to join TOSLA Nutricosmetics, Dr. Miller shared:“The best relationships are built on strong foundations. At TOSLA, I quickly recognized professionalism, a relentless pursuit of innovation and a genuine commitment to creating value for both partners and consumers. Consequently, making a difference in people’s health and wellness. That alignment convinced me this was the right place to dedicate my efforts. After seeing the manufacturing plant, the automation, and the meticulous planning for the future, I am even more certain that this is where I want to make an impact.”In his new role, Dr. Miller will collaborate closely with Uroš Gotar , President of the Scientific Board, contributing to TOSLA Nutricosmetics’ long-term strategy and guiding innovation through both science and vision.To mark the collaboration, Dr. Miller joined Uroš in a special episode of the Nutricosmetics 2030 Show, where they discussed the importance of rigorous clinical studies and how critical it is to design them properly: how timing, dosing, and methodology can make all the difference. Dr. Miller and Uroš also talked about the recent Meta-Analysis and how it underscored the science by not addressing these elements in depth, but instead focusing on funding and overlooking the very factors that truly determine outcomes. It’s a reminder that only well-structured studies can build the credibility and trust the industry depends on.The full conversation is available now as Episode 11 of the show— watch it here With Dr. Miller’s appointment, TOSLA Nutricosmetics takes another step toward shaping the future of ingestible beauty and wellness. Backed by science, driven by innovation, and built on strong partnerships, the company continues its mission to merge robust clinical research with bold product development and change how consumers experience beauty and wellness from the inside out.

#11 The Science of Collagen Supplements with Dr. Mark JS Miller

