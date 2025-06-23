TOSLA Nutricosmetics Welcomes Lorne Lucree as a Member of Scientific Board and Expands its Scientific Leadership

Lorne will collaborate closely with Uros Gotar, President of the Scientific Board and CIO at TOSLA Nutricosmetics. TOSLA Nutricosmetics welcomes industry visionaire Lorne Lucree as a Member of its Scientific Board. Lorne brings incredible expertise and strategic vision to assist TOSLA's mission of pioneering the nutricosmetics landscape.

AJDOVščINA, SLOVENIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOSLA Nutricosmetics welcomes industry visionaire Lorne Lucree as a Member of its Scientific Board. With his extensive background in beauty innovation and product development, Lorne brings incredible expertise and strategic vision to assist TOSLA's mission of pioneering the nutricosmetics landscape.Lorne Lucree is widely recognized for his science leadership in beauty and innovation, with senior expertise at the global beauty organizations. His expertise will be instrumental in strengthening the scientific rigor behind multi-functional formulations and accelerating TOSLA’s commitment to evidence-based, high-performance products.In his new role, Lorne will collaborate closely with Uros Gotar , President of the Scientific Board, to infuse bold, data-driven thinking into innovation process. With a keen eye on emerging trends and a fresh, forward-looking perspective, he will help shape solutions that truly resonate with today’s consumers. He will also serve as a valued strategic partner, helping to craft long-term growth strategies while acting as a respected category insider and key advisor within a scientific growth think tank.As Lorne described: “Joining TOSLA as a Member of its Scientific Board, lets me channel two decades of skin, hair, and color-care innovation into the surging world of ingestible beauty. From my first conversation with the TOSLA team, I was struck by their rare blend of scientific rigor, entrepreneurial curiosity, and genuine warmth—an organization that marries cutting-edge research with a customer-first heartbeat”, and continued: “I'm so excited to help support their quest to blur the line between what you apply and what you ingest, paving the way for inside-out innovations that help consumers look—and feel—amazing!”To mark the beginning of this collaboration, Uroš sat down with Lorne for a candid discussion on the state of the industry, emerging trends, the evolving role of clinical studies, and how manufacturers can stay ahead in a rapidly shifting landscape. The conversation is now live as Episode 10 of the Nutricosmetics 2030 Show Exciting things lie ahead for TOSLA and the nutricosmetics industry as a whole. With bold projects on the horizon and a clear vision for scientific and market innovation, this is only the beginning. Stay tuned.

