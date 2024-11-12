TOSLA Nutricosmetics Named Finalist for the Prestigious Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards 2025 for Lumina365 Supplement

TOSLA Nutricosmetics is thrilled to be a finalist in the Ingredient Blend: Color, Sun, and Nutricosmetic category at the Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards.

AJDOVščINA, SLOVENIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Innovation and Excellence in Suncare Innovation Recognized at Prestigious EventIn the fast-evolving landscape of beauty, TOSLA Nutricosmetics is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the Ingredient Blend: Color, Sun, and Nutricosmetic category at the 2025 Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards.TOSLA Nutricosmetics, an innovation-driven leader in beauty and wellness supplement manufacturing, stands alongside some of the industry’s most forward-thinking companies, demonstrating its dedication to quality and efficacy. Being named a finalist in one of the categories of the renowned ALLE Awards 2025 , highlights TOSLA’s commitment to developing advanced, science-backed formulations that address evolving consumer needs in skincare and wellness. The brand’s entry, Lumina365 , is a breakthrough supplement that redefines sun protection from the inside out—an innovative approach celebrated for its dual benefits and clinically proven effectiveness in reducing sun-induced skin redness and supporting a better tan.Building on past successes, including our victory in the Finished Formula – Prestige Category last year, this year’s nomination represents an exciting leap forward for TOSLA. With record-breaking entries and fierce competition, the 2025 Allē Awards underscore the dynamic growth of the beauty industry—and the increasingly significant role of wellness supplements within it.The 2025 Allē Awards will culminate in a prestigious event this March, where industry leaders will gather to celebrate key advancements in beauty and wellness—and where the year's winners will be officially announced.

