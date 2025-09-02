Naples Soccer Academy Welcomes Calynn Crisman to Board of Directors

Calynn Crisman Calynn Crisman Calynn Crisman

Naples Soccer Academy is proud to announce the appointment of Calynn Crisman to its Board of Directors.

It is an honor to serve on the board of NSA, an organization that is making a real impact by expanding opportunities for girls’ soccer” — Calynn Crisman

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated exclusively to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN 99-2663889), is proud to announce the appointment of Calynn Crisman to its Board of Directors.Crisman’s journey in soccer began at the age of seven, when she first played indoor soccer before progressing through the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) and ultimately competing at the collegiate level. Her dedication to the sport has been recognized with numerous honors, including Fort Myers High School’s Female MVP, 6A Player of the Year, MaxPreps Soccer Player of the Year, Lacrosse Rookie of the Year, and Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Year.Currently a senior at Barry University, Crisman holds an Associate’s Degree in General Studies and is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with a minor in Business. She plans to attend law school after graduation. Beyond academics, she has gained professional experience with CSK, a civil litigation law firm, serving as a file clerk and now working remotely as an administrative assistant. Crisman has also maintained a 4.0 GPA, earning Dean’s List recognition both semesters and a place on the SSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.On the field, Crisman is preparing to continue her collegiate playing career after redshirting last season due to an ACL injury. She retains four years of eligibility and remains committed to her athletic development.“It is an honor to serve on the board of NSA, an organization that is making a real impact by expanding opportunities for girls’ soccer,” said Crisman. “Under the leadership of founder Jay Gruner, whose vision and commitment to the community are truly inspiring, NSA continues to open doors and create lasting change for young athletes.”NSA Executive Director and Founder Jason T. Gruner added, “Caly is the genesis behind the formation of NSA. She began mentoring my daughter five years ago, and I saw first-hand how powerful it is when women mentor youth girls—it just works. Caly brings not only the perspective of a student-athlete, but also the discipline, leadership, and academic excellence that align perfectly with NSA’s mission. We are thrilled to welcome her to the board as we continue building pathways for young female athletes in Southwest Florida.”Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. Guided by a vision of eliminating barriers in the pay-to-play model, NSA provides elite supplemental training, mentorship, and opportunities for young athletes both on and off the field. For more information, visit www.naplessocceracademy.org

