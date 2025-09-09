Naples Soccer Academy Welcomes Rick Haupt to Board of Directors

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)(3) Rick Haupt

NSA proudly announces the appointment of Rick Haupt to its Board of Directors

Rick’s proven leadership and deep understanding of both human performance and organizational development make him an invaluable addition to our Board” — Jason T. Gruner

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated exclusively to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN 99-2663889), proudly announces the appointment of Rick Haupt to its Board of Directors.Rick Haupt said, “From the training ground to the classroom and home, development is holistic. NSA’s model values character, health, and performance—and I’m proud to help advance that standard.”Rick brings more than two decades of leadership and entrepreneurial success in physical therapy and sports medicine. A former student-athlete at Cornell University, Rick went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.After relocating to Sarasota in 2000, Rick quickly advanced into leadership roles, serving as Clinical Director at HealthSouth (2000–2003) and Vista Center (2003–2011). He went on to found Rick Haupt Physical Therapy in 2011 and later established the Venice Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Center in 2016, where he continues to drive clinical innovation, patient-centered care, and business growth.“Rick’s proven leadership and deep understanding of both human performance and organizational development make him an invaluable addition to our Board,” said Jason T. Gruner, Executive Director and Founder of NSA. “His expertise will directly support our mission to expand opportunities, mentorship, and elite training for female athletes across Southwest Florida.”As a Director at NSA, Rick will play a key role in strengthening community partnerships, advancing athlete development initiatives, and contributing to the Academy’s long-term vision of building pathways that eliminate barriers to participation in youth sports.For more information, visit www.naplessocceracademy.org. About Naples Soccer Academy:Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. Guided by a vision of eliminating barriers in the pay-to-play model, NSA provides elite supplemental training, mentorship, and opportunities for young athletes both on and off the field. For more information, visit www.naplessocceracademy.org

