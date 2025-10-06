Results of property management, security and cleaning services survey 2024

MACAU, October 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 234 establishments were engaged in Property Management Services in 2024. Receipts and expenditure of Property Management Services went up by 3.5% and 2.2% year-on-year to MOP1.95 billion and MOP1.82 billion respectively. As regards expenditure, Compensation of Employees (MOP1.11 billion) and Operating Expenses (MOP509 million) grew by 5.1% and 2.5% year-on-year respectively, while Purchase of Goods, Outsourcing & Commissions Paid (MOP200 million) declined by 11.9%. Gross Surplus of the industry totalled MOP138 million.

Number of establishments engaged in Security Services totalled 64. Receipts of Security Services rose by 9.8% year-on-year to MOP2.34 billion in 2024, driven by an increase in the demand for security services amid the steady economic recovery of the Macao Special Administrative Region. Besides, expenditure grew correspondingly by 10.1% year-on-year to MOP2.17 billion, with Compensation of Employees expanding by 9.0% to MOP2.00 billion, accounting for over 90% of total expenditure. The industry posted a Gross Surplus of MOP166 million.

There were 375 establishments engaged in Cleaning Services in 2024. Receipts and expenditure of the industry reached MOP1.54 billion and MOP1.44 billion respectively, up by 6.8% and 9.7% year-on-year. The growth in expenditure was primarily driven by a year-on-year rise of 10.4% in Compensation of Employees (MOP1.11 billion). In addition, Operating Expenses (MOP192 million) and Purchase of Goods, Outsourcing & Commissions Paid (MOP135 million) went up by 0.4% and 19.5% respectively. Gross Surplus of the industry amounted to MOP103 million.