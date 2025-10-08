CCAC investigation finds that a public servant allegedly involved in wage fraud by abusing his sick leave

MACAU, October 8 - According to the investigation of the CCAC, it is found that a doctor who worked in the Correctional Services Bureau allegedly colluded with multiple doctors who worked in public or private medical institutions of Macao where the latter issued multiple medical certificates for the former and his parents in order for him to falsely obtain sick leave from his department. Over the years, he defrauded wages with a total amount of nearly MOP150,000. The public servant involved in the case, the relevant relatives and the doctors of the private medical institutions were suspected to have committed the crime of fraud and the crime of document forgery provided for in the Penal Code. The public servant involved in the case and the doctors of the public medical institutions were also suspected to have committed the crime of forgery by a public servant. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office and notified to the relevant departments.

The investigation of the case reveals that between 2018 and 2024, the doctor, under the circumstances that he or his parents not being sick, contacted multiple friends who worked as doctors in public or private medical institutions of Macao in advance so that they could assist in the issuance of medical certificates of his own or medical certificates for accompanying his sick family members in order for him to handle his private affairs. The said doctors, even knowing that they were not sick, still provided cooperation in order for him to defraud his department into approving his sick leave. During the investigation, the CCAC also found out that the doctor involved in the case engaged in paid part-time jobs without the knowledge and consent of his department.

In recent years, multiple cases involving public servants who abused the regime pertaining to sick leave have been unveiled. The CCAC once again reminds that all public servants and medical staff should know and abide by the law, keep their professional ethics in mind and shall not abuse the sick leave regime.