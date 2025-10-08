Monetary and financial statistics – August 2025
MACAU, October 8 - According to statistics released today (8 October) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in August 2025. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.
Money supply
Currency in circulation rose 0.3% whereas demand deposits dropped 6.0%, M1 thus fell 4.3% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities remained stable. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 0.4% to MOP835.2 billion. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.0%, 44.8%, 6.5% and 14.3% respectively.
Deposits
Resident deposits decreased 0.4% from the preceding month to MOP813.8 billion while non-resident deposits dropped 7.1% to MOP338.1 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 5.2% to MOP220.9 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 1.3% to MOP1,372.8 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.4%, 45.2%, 8.5% and 24.9% respectively.
Loans
Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 1.1% from a month ago to MOP501.9 billion. Meanwhile, external loans decreased 9.1% to MOP511.8 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector fell 5.3% to MOP1,013.7 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.9%, 44.2%, 10.4% and 20.2% respectively.
Operating ratios
At end-August 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 49.4% at end-July to 48.5%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 76.9% to 73.8%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 61.2% and 55.9% respectively. Concurrently, owing to the month-on-month decline in total loans, the non-performing loan ratio rose to 5.4%.
Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.
https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly
