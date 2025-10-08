Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "Open Day of Government Headquarters of the MSAR"

MACAU, October 8 - To celebrate the Open Day of Government Headquarters of the MSAR, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, from 09:00 to 18:00 on 18th and 19th October 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Open Day of Government Headquarters of the MSAR”.

At the Temporary Post Counter, special sets, each containing a commemorative envelope and a postcard presented in an exquisite cover and priced at MOP20.00, will be issued. The commemorative envelopes will also be available for individual sale at MOP5.00 each. In addition, various philatelic products will be available for customer’s selection. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!