Advertising and conference & exhibition organising services survey 2024
MACAU, October 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that Gross Surplus of both Advertising and Conference & Exhibition Organising Services industries recorded year-on-year growth in 2024, which was attributed to an increase in the demand for publicity services amid economic revival, coupled with rising number of MICE events.
A total of 686 establishments were engaged in the Advertising industry in 2024. Receipts of the Advertising industry increased by 16.8% year-on-year to MOP697 million. Expenditure of the industry grew by 12.0% year-on-year to MOP648 million, of which Purchase of Goods, Outsourcing & Commissions (MOP322 million) and Compensation of Employees (MOP214 million) occupied 49.7% and 33.0% respectively, and the corresponding amounts saw respective increases of 17.2% and 10.6%. The Advertising industry posted a Gross Surplus of MOP48 million, up by 199.7% year-on-year.
There were 102 establishments engaged in the Conference & Exhibition Organising Services industry in 2024. Receipts of the industry went up by 9.7% year-on-year to MOP678 million. Expenditure of the industry grew by 5.3% year-on-year to MOP600 million, with the majority being spent on Purchase of Goods, Outsourcing & Commissions (accounting for 68.5%), which rose by 4.0% year-on-year to MOP411 million. Meanwhile, Compensation of Employees (accounting for 21.7%) went up by 15.6% to MOP130 million. Gross Surplus of the industry surged by 61.7% year-on-year to MOP78 million.
The main business activities of the establishments engaged in the Advertising industry include advertising & publicity, advertising design & production, and media agency services, etc. Meanwhile, the principal business activities of establishments engaged in the Conference & Exhibition Organising Services include planning and organisation of MICE events; however, establishments that mainly provide specialised services to MICE event organisers (e.g. production & set-up, publicity & public relations, and transportation), as well as those that mainly organise cultural and entertainment activities, are excluded.
