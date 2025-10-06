Andrea Marcellan - CEO Salice / Franco Villa - CEO and co-founder Villes

VILLES 2000, AN ITALIAN MANUFACTURER OF HIGH-QUALITY MULTI-PURPOSE SLIDING SYSTEMS, JOINS SALICE GROUP

MILAN, ITALY, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salice, global leader in the production of hinges and furniture fittings, has successfully acquired Villes 2000 S.r.l. (“Villes”), an Italian producer of aluminium-based sliding systems for furniture, interior doors and shower boxes applications.

With this acquisition, Salice reaffirms its consolidation strategy and its ambition of becoming the leading premium functional hardware supplier for the furniture industry across the globe, leveraging on a mix of innovation-led organic growth and acquisitions.

Acquiring and integrating Villes will expand Salice’s portfolio of sliding systems, complementing the current offering of Bortoluzzi brand with patented solutions, highly customizable and an easy-to-use product range.

The acquisition opens new opportunities for product evolution synergies, that will enhance service and value for our customers worldwide.

“Following the acquisition of Atim last year, the addition of Villes confirms our ambition of becoming the global leader in hardware and accessories for the furniture industry. This acquisition expands our Group’s product range in sliding systems, a solution increasingly adopted by our customers and praised by consumers. We look forward to partnering with Franco Villa and his exceptional team”.

Andrea Marcellan, CEO of Salice Group

“We are delighted to officially become part of the Salice Group. This integration opens up new opportunities and strengthens our shared mission, propelling us towards a future of collaboration and shared success. Our dedication and commitment to our customers and partners remain unchanged and I will continue in my leadership role to guarantee continuity in existing relationships. Me and my team look forward with enthusiasm to this new part of Villes’ journey”.

Franco Villa, CEO and co-founder of Villes



About Salice

Majority owned by Cobepa since June 2022, Salice is a globally recognized leader in the production of premium furniture fittings and hardware. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Salice offers a comprehensive range of products including hinges, lift systems, runners, drawers and sliding systems. The company provides advanced, reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the furniture industry. Through continuous research and development, Salice maintains its position at the forefront of technology and design, ensuring exceptional value and satisfaction for its customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.salice.com.

About Villes

Villes is an Italian company renowned for its innovative high-quality sliding solutions, which are mainly intended for furniture, interior doors and shower boxes applications. Since Carlo and Franco Villa took control of the company in 1985 from their father, Villes has significantly invested in the development of unique, easy-to-assemble and patented sliding systems, allowing for significant customization in terms of size and weight, for the benefit of clients and installers. For more information, visit www.villes2000.com.

About Cobepa

Cobepa is an independent, privately held investment company with offices in New York and Brussels. Cobepa manages a diverse portfolio of private equity investments representing approximately €5.1 billion of equity capital. Cobepa invests in leading companies with superior business models, sustainable market positions and leading management teams. For more information, visit www.cobepa.com.

