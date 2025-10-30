TRUSSARDI CASA AND SUONARESTELLA IN DIALOGUE A NEW CHAPTER OF THE CONCEPT BY PAOLO STELLA

Trussardi casa x SuonareStella 2025

The collaboration also marks the launch of the first capsule of decorative cushions signed Trussardi Casa x SuonareStella

MILAN, ITALY, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new chapter of SuonareStella, the project conceived by Paolo Stella to tell stories of design through the lens of everyday life, Trussardi Casa takes center stage. The encounter between the brand and the Milanese creative gives life to a dialogue between kindred visions: the discreet sophistication of a historic Maison and the narrative lightness of a home lived as a living organism, constantly evolving.

Born as an experiment in domestic storytelling, SuonareStella has transformed Paolo Stella’s Milan apartment into a place where design “plays” with real life.

No longer neutral showrooms, but inhabited spaces animated by stories, encounters, aesthetic choices, and everyday gestures. Here, furniture objects cease to be static protagonists and become companions in life, mirrors of a personal way of living.

With Trussardi Casa x SuonareStella, the project gains a new, collective dimension. Together with the brand’s creative team, Paolo Stella has selected a series of furnishings that reflect Trussardi Casa’s dual essence—classic yet contemporary. The result is a home animated by presence and personality, where elegance meets spontaneity, and rigor coexists with softness. Each choice stems from dialogue: between the needs of those who inhabit the space and the refined versatility of the Trussardi Casa catalogue, crafted and distributed by Luxury Living Group, defined by exquisite materials, tactile beauty, and gentle comfort.

The aesthetic narrative unfolds in a warm and sophisticated palette, centered around the unexpected intensity of a glossy Ruby lacquer. This tone permeates the interiors, transforming their perception. The atmosphere evokes a cultured and sensual Milan, made of historic palazzos reinterpreted in a contemporary language, where light becomes both color and substance.

Upon entering, the space opens with the Mekonghina armchair and Orson poufs by Elisa Ossino, leading into a double living area where the asymmetric Astract sofas by Leonardo Talarico, the large Godwin sofa by Carlo Colombo, and the Fence armchairs by Matteo Agati take center stage, accompanied by the Cyli pouf by Jimmy Delatour, which defines an elegant study corner.

Throughout the interior, the Hug ottomans by Silvio Pompei are placed in different areas of the home, introducing a soft and functional accent that harmoniously complements the geometry of the furnishings while enhancing the sense of comfort and continuity.

The focal point of the project is the dining area, located within the striking bow window, where the Andrej dining table by Elisa Ossino, presented in Glossy Ruby lacquer, becomes the visual and emotional centerpiece, surrounded by Nebulina chairs by Francesca Lanzavecchia.

The Ruby tone is echoed in the satin finishes by Novacolor applied to the ceilings and portions of the walls, creating a visual continuity that enhances both depth and luminosity within the space.

Alongside these pieces, and in a spirit of creative experimentation, the setting also includes objects by young designers and pieces designed by Paolo Stella himself, such as the SuonareStella x Desian lighting collection and the SuonareStella by Paolo Stella + Emanuele Santalena marble tables. Completing the interior is the Dedalica collection of terracotta speakers, crafted in Tuscany through a dialogue between ancient artisan craftsmanship, technological innovation, and design. Each speaker is a one-of-a-kind piece, hand-modeled through sculptural gestures of remarkable precision.

“My home is not a design museum, but a living organism,” says Paolo Stella.

“Every object becomes part of a larger story made of emotion and time. With Trussardi Casa, I wanted to write a new chapter—where comfort and beauty speak to each other like old friends. It’s a project that smells of Milan, but also of freedom. Together with Massimo Lorusso, Creative Director of Trussardi Casa, we reinterpreted several pieces from the collection, experimenting with new fabric combinations.”

For Trussardi Casa, this collaboration marks an important evolution: the brand steps out of the showroom to enter a real home, translating its values into a more personal and authentic dimension.

The collaboration also introduces the first Trussardi Casa x SuonareStella capsule of decorative cushions, embodying the spirit of this creative dialogue. Crafted in leather and denim, materials that have defined Trussardi’s fashion identity, the cushions feature a graphic play designed by Paolo Stella, where the Trussardi Greyhound meets the SuonareStella star. The capsule is available in Trussardi Casa stores.

Trussardi Casa x SuonareStella is a story about contemporary living—where the home becomes an expression of self, a language, and an aesthetic gesture. A way of living beauty not as status, but as a daily conversation that plays differently every day.

