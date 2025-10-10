Submit Release
Enhancing the Guest Experience at Rockwood Hotel: New Lift Ticket Policy for 2025 Season

Aomori spring resort : overallview

Aomori Spring Resort:SNOW

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To ensure a premium and enjoyable experience for all guests, Aomori Spring Resort will implement a new daily lift ticket cap starting with the 2025–2026 season.

Official Website: https://aomorispring.com/ski

Skiing in Japan has long been cherished by discerning enthusiasts. In recent years, however, global awareness of Japan’s exceptional powder, combined with climate-driven travel shifts and expanded international media coverage, has catapulted the country to the top of many skiers’ global bucket lists.

This surge in popularity has led to growing pains for some resorts, including longer lift lines and occasional strain on the overall guest experience—particularly at resorts not originally designed to accommodate such high volumes of international visitors.

To ensure a premium and enjoyable experience for all guests, Aomori Spring Resort will implement a new daily lift ticket cap starting with the 2025–2026 season. A maximum of 1,200 lift tickets will be sold per day, excluding tickets allocated to Rockwood Hotel guests. This measure is designed to preserve the quality of the skiing experience, minimize congestion, and maintain the pristine character of our mountain.

Our top priority is guest satisfaction, and we are confident this new policy will allow us to deliver an exceptional and memorable alpine experience.

Prepurchase lift tickets are available online. We highly recommend to buy them before you arrive in Japan.

