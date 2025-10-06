LOTTE Holdings Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical CVC Announces Investment in Cartography Biosciences

Cartography Biosciences

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOTTE Holdings, Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Genichi Tamatsuka, hereinafter “LOTTE Holdings”) announces an investment in Cartography Biosciences, Inc. (hereinafter “Cartography”), a pioneering preclinical-stage company developing groundbreaking drug discovery platforms utilizing AI and machine learning insights to develop innovative, antibody-based therapies to transform cancer treatment.

Founded in 2020, Cartography is at the forefront of cancer research, utilizing industry-leading platforms to accelerate the development of next-generation cancer therapies. Its proprietary ATLAS platform precisely identifies highly specific antigen targets, while the SUMMIT platform intelligently identifies bispecific and multi-target combinations to enhance tumor specificity, minimize on-target, off-tumor toxicity, and broaden the patient eligibility for life-changing therapies. Through these platforms, Cartography is developing a robust pipeline of biologics, including its lead program, CBI-1214, a T-cell engager for colorectal cancer, which is currently in preclinical development and expected to enter the clinic in early 2026. The company is also collaborating with a global pharmaceutical partner to develop innovative oncology treatments for triple-negative breast cancer and adenocarcinoma, a common form of non-small cell lung cancer.

Colorectal cancer, the third most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related death globally, remains a significant healthcare challenge. This investment in Cartography is a powerful step toward a future where more effective and targeted treatments are available to those in need. By supporting Cartography, LOTTE Holdings aims to make a meaningful impact on global health and enrich its healthcare portfolio with innovative biopharmaceutical solutions that can improve quality of life worldwide. This investment round will enable Cartography to accelerate its preclinical programs, fund critical research, and prepare for regulatory milestones.

“We truly believe Cartography Biosciences has the potential to fundamentally change how we approach cancer treatment,” said Dr. Joon Paek, Managing Partner from LOTTE Holdings CVC. “Their innovative technologies are poised to provide global solutions and bring hope to countless patients and their families. We are inspired by their mission and are committed to supporting their journey to make a lasting impact on cancer treatments.”

LOTTE Holdings engages in a diverse range of businesses, including its core confectionery and ice cream sectors, professional baseball team management, real estate, finance, CVC, hotels, and healthcare. Looking ahead, the company aims to drive further innovation in the food industry and boldly pursue the creation of new businesses by integrating opportunities from both Japan and South Korea.

Established in Tokyo, Japan, in 1948 with the manufacturing and sale of chewing gum, the LOTTE Group now operates with headquarters in both Japan and South Korea. The group conducts business across approximately 30 countries and regions worldwide, spanning sectors such as food, distribution, retail, biopharmaceuticals, healthcare, data centers, hotels and resorts, entertainment, and construction. Embracing the unified group vision of “Lifetime Value Creator,” LOTTE Group is committed to continually providing value throughout every stage of people’s lives.

About Cartography Biosciences

Cartography Biosciences is building a differentiated oncology pipeline of antibody-based therapies designed to target tumors more precisely than existing therapeutics. Cartography’s ATLAS and SUMMIT drug discovery platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning hundreds of thousands of cell states across the healthy body and large-scale profiling of individual cells from patient tumors. By leveraging petabytes of proprietary data, along with insights from machine learning and AI, Cartography is identifying and developing therapeutics against highly specific targets and target pairs to build a pipeline of molecules with the greatest patient impact. Cartography’s lead program in preclinical development, CBI-1214, is a T-cell engager being advanced for colorectal cancer. To learn more about Cartography and its mission to treat every patient with cancer, visit cartography.bio and follow them on LinkedIn and X @cartographybio.

