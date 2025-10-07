Six New Light Novels from indent’s “Nola” Platform Set for Release on September 29, 2025

JAPAN, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- indent Inc., operator of Nola—an authoring platform used by over 600,000 writers in Japan who have created more than 2.5 million works—today announced the release of six new light novels on September 29, 2025. Serving not only as a writing tool but also as an original content agent, Nola has supported numerous titles that have ranked highly across major digital platforms. With this new launch, Indent takes a comprehensive role from content development and production to publishing, further expanding its presence in the light novel market.

Lineup of New Releases

Title: The Demon King Runs an Orphanage - Crushing Villains, Saving Children

Author: Wanari Soichi

Illustrator: Hoshi Rusk

URL: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0FR8Q68P7

Synopsis:

Riada, once the most powerful Demon King of the demon world, has grown weary of endless battles.Now hiding his true identity, he lives peacefully as the head of an orphanage, pouring his love into the human children in his care.

But—

”Return them to me... the souls of my children.”

When fellow demons dare lay a hand on the orphans, Riada shows his true face—mercilessly crushing them without hesitation.

Meanwhile, Frané, a girl once his beloved pupil and now a Hero, declares with innocent conviction:

“I’ll wipe out every last demon! So don’t worry, Mr. Riada-san!”

She does not know that the one she’s sworn to destroy… is him.

This is a dark fantasy of unrivaled power and inner torment—woven by the strongest former Demon King.

Title: The Alluring Girl in My Class Keeps Failing to Enchant Me – And Yet, She's Trying to Hold My Hand?

Author: Aoi Sumomo

Illustrator: Sakura

URL: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0FR8BTDL2

Synopsis:

Kisara Sarashina—the breathtaking beauty of Class 2-A—harbors a shocking secret: she’s a succubus, and anyone she touches falls helplessly in love with her.

While enacting her grand plan to dominate every boy in class and make them confess their love to her, disaster strikes—one unfortunate high school boy, Michihito, accidentally witnessed her brainwashing a classmate firsthand!

“Will you forget everything you’ve just seen?”

She tries to erase his memory with a touch, but for some reason, her powers don’t work on him!

With her cover blown and her ability failing, Kisara becomes desperate to make him fall for her the normal way—only to find herself floundering at every turn.

And so begins a teasing and hilarious high school romantic comedy, where the most powerful succubus meets the one boy she can’t control—and stirring her very human heart.

Title: Name and Empower: From Jobless to Hero with a Unique Naming Skill!

Author: Nozomu Amaike

Illustrator: Akatsuki Hiziri

URL: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0FR8TLTVH

Synopsis:

“Title-Granter”—a so-called worthless skill that does nothing but assign names.

Because of it, Arius is kicked out of an A-rank guild and left in despair, unable to even afford treatment for his sickly sister.

But everything changes when he meets a mysterious girl who calls herself a goddess—Ria.

“The Title-Granter job is actually the most overpowered one, you know~”

His worthless skill turns out to be a one-of-a-kind cheat ability that can awaken hidden talents to god-tier in others just by giving them new names!?

With his newly awakened allies, Arius sets out to build the ultimate guild—

in this exhilarating, rise-to-the-top fantasy adventure!

Title: The Prominent Witch's Miracle Medicines: It was meant to be a marriage just to save my shop, wasn't it!?

Author: Sakura Mirai

Illustrator: Yuu

URL: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0FR8MVJR8

Synopsis:

Faced with a failing business and the threat of eviction, commoner apothecary Mimoza has only one option left: a fake engagement with her childhood friend—Prince Sharon.

It’s a purely strategic arrangement, nothing more. Or so she thought...

But the very next day, the prince begins an full-on romantic offensive.

Mimoza, unsure how to handle his earnest and overwhelming affection, struggles to be honest with her feelings—while Sharon, undeterred, showers her with love regardless.

Can a relationship born from a lie blossom into true love?

A classic trope with a refreshing twist—this is a bittersweet, slow-burn royal romance!

Title: A Legendary Swordmaster Desires a Quiet Life.~Damn, why wouldn’t these ladies leave me alone!?~

Author: Wanta

Illustrator: Harakenshi

URL: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0FR8Q19MT

Synopsis:

Expelled from the strongest party and betrayed by the woman he loved, magical swordsman Lars loses everything. Wandering aimlessly, he arrives at Yan—a frontier village on the edge of civilization. There, he meets Sophie, a beautiful former Saint burdened by her own past.

With monsters attacking the village and dark plots tightening around Sophie, Lars is forced to unleash his "true power". Breaking the chains of his past, he bands together with new allies and rises again as the most powerful magical swordsman in this epic fantasy adventure!



Title: Banished to the Demon Lord's Territory Due to False Accusation, But I'm Happy Because the Demon Lord Dotes on Me!

Author: Atoha

Illustrator: ricopin

URL: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0FR8QLCCC

Synopsis:

Phiné, a Duke’s daughter, is falsely accused and has her engagement unjustly broken off. Branded a criminal, she is exiled to the Demon Territory—a dangerous land inhabited by non-human beings. Resigned to die as a sacrificial offering, she is suddenly approached by a stray cat she once saved... only to discover it’s actually the Right Hand of the feared Demon King!?

Instead of execution, what awaits her in the Demon Territory is a passionate welcome from the Demon King and his tribe—and a life of being adored like a princess!

A mistreated noble lady finds true happiness, showered with affection by fluffy companions, in this heartwarming reverse Cinderella fantasy!



