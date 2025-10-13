14th Africa CemenTrade Summit in Accra to Spotlight Low-Carbon Cement and Sustainable Innovation

14th Africa CemenTrade Summit

ACCRA, GHANA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scheduled to convene on 29–30 October 2025 in Accra, Ghana, the 14th Africa CemenTrade Summit is supported by CBI Ghana with a site visit to their newly opened LC3 plant on 30 Oct. Also joining are exhibitors Intercem, Christian Pfeiffer, Prime Verde, Dalog Diagnosesysteme, CBMI Construction, and CBI Ghana with own showcase of forward-looking solutions and innovations for Africa’s evolving cement industry. CIMAF Ghana is the luncheon sponsor of this conference.The African cement market outlook is entering a decisive decade of transformation. Projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% between 2025 and 2034, demand is being propelled by rapid urbanization, expanding population, and government-backed infrastructure development. Investments in housing, transport corridors, and industrial facilities are reshaping demand patterns, while sustainability pressures and regulatory measures are pushing producers to adopt low-carbon cement and alternative fuels. Foreign investment flows and policy incentives further reinforce the growth trajectory across the region.In Ghana, the commissioning of the world’s largest Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3) plant at Tema marks a pivotal milestone for sustainable construction. This US$100 million investment, led by CBI Ghana , reduces reliance on imported clinker and demonstrates the viability of calcined clay as a scalable substitute, cutting CO2 emissions while enhancing local value chains. With Africa remaining the continent’s largest clinker importer, the plant underscores a broader regional effort to accelerate decarbonization, improve resilience, and diversify raw material sourcing.The two-day summit in Accra brings together regional and international cement producers, traders, regulators, financiers, and technology innovators to debate strategies and share practical insights for navigating these shifts. Discussions will focus on cement trade flows, evolving regulatory frameworks, clinker substitution, freight rate volatility, carbon pricing, and opportunities in LC3 production. The summit will also cover investment case studies, construction efficiency, energy management, and the potential of alternative fuels—including biomass, SRF, and hydrogen injection systems—to decarbonize operations.Speakers at the summit reflect the breadth of expertise shaping the industry’s next chapter. Frederic Albrecht, CEO of Continental Blue Investment (CBI Ghana Ltd), will address Ghana’s decarbonization journey and supply-demand outlook amid global uncertainty. Arvind Pathak, Group CEO of Dangote Cement Plc, will explore distribution value chains and their role in sustainable innovation. Omar El Ghaouti, General Manager of CIMAF Ghana, will provide an update on sustainable production and investment opportunities in West Africa. Dr. Frank Huber of Heidelberg Materials / Ghacem will map Africa’s CO2 reduction pathways to net zero.Further sessions include perspectives on clinker trade and freight markets by Ilker Cansoy of Heidelberg Materials Trading; the role of LC3 in construction by Dr. Joseph Mwiti Marangu of Meru University; cement standards and compliance from Ghana Standards Authority’s Emmanuel Degboe Obeng; and CBAM implications for African exports by Dan Maleski of Redshaw Advisors. Case studies on renewable energy, alternative fuels, AI-driven plant optimization & innovative power solutions will be shared by Arabian Cement Company, Unigreen srl, ABB, and Wärtsilä Energy. Financing the low-carbon transition will be tackled in a high-level panel featuring the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Norfund, and Lafarge Africa.Delegates also can participate in a separately bookable site visit to CBI Ghana’s landmark LC3 cement plant in Tema. The facility, with flash calcination capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day, demonstrates Africa’s capability to pioneer sustainable industrial innovation, achieving a CO2 footprint of just 394 kg CO2 per ton—five years ahead of the global 2030 target.With topics ranging from clinker trade dynamics to carbon market updates, and with leading voices from across the region and beyond, the 14th Africa CemenTrade Summit offers a timely platform to explore new business, forge partnerships, and advance Africa’s cement industry into a sustainable and competitive future. The event will showcase progress in low-carbon cement production , highlight financing opportunities for innovation, and underline Africa’s role in driving sustainable growth across global construction markets.Find out more at https://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=251016&pu=309811 or contact grace@cmtsp.com.sg to register.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.