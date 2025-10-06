AI and the Future of Work: South Africa’s Training Sector Enters a New Era

Paul Hanly - New Leaf Technologies CEO

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not here to replace learning — it’s here to reimagine it.

If we let AI do the thinking for us, we undermine critical reasoning — the very skill that education should build.” — Paul Hanly

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That’s the message from Paul Hanly, CEO of New Leaf Technologies, who believes that South Africa’s training and education landscape stands on the brink of an AI-driven revolution.

“AI should not be seen as a threat to learning, but as an accelerator,” says Hanly. “For South Africa, it represents an opportunity to reimagine education for adults who were left behind by traditional systems. At New Leaf Technologies, we’re committed to harnessing AI to close skills gaps, drive digital inclusion, and prepare learners for the jobs of tomorrow.”

With unemployment high and many adults lacking access to quality training, Hanly says the country cannot afford to treat AI as a novelty. Instead, it must be viewed as a strategic tool for inclusive growth.

Adaptive learning systems — powered by AI — are already transforming how adults learn and reskill. These platforms personalise the learning journey, adjusting pace, content, and delivery to suit each learner’s strengths and challenges.

Hanly points to real-world examples emerging across South Africa. Take Nomsa, a 32-year-old learner who left school early but now studies via her mobile phone after work. The adaptive platform she uses identifies that she struggles with fractions but excels in geometry. It automatically offers more practice where she needs it — and accelerates where she’s already strong.

“What once felt like an impossible barrier becomes a series of achievable steps,” Hanly explains. “That’s the real promise of AI — empowering learners with personalised, confidence-building experiences.”

But Hanly cautions against using AI as an educational shortcut.

“If we let AI do the thinking for us, we undermine critical reasoning — the very skill that education should build,” he says. “Used responsibly, AI can complement human teaching and create more equitable, engaging pathways for adult learners.”

New Leaf Technologies is already implementing AI-driven tools across its eLearning platforms, focusing on measurable outcomes like engagement, retention, and skill mastery rather than rote pass marks.

The shift toward AI-assisted learning is not about replacing teachers or trainers — it’s about augmenting human potential. As South Africa’s industries evolve, Hanly believes that adaptive, data-driven education models will be essential to closing the country’s persistent skills gap.

“The future of education won’t be defined by test scores,” Hanly concludes. “It’ll be defined by how well we help people adapt, innovate, and thrive in a world transformed by technology.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.