South African Company Shortlisted for Prestigious Global Learning Technologies Awards For the Second Year Running

Proudly South African: New Leaf Technologies Shortlisted for Prestigious Global Learning Award — Again!

This recognition is more than just an accolade for New Leaf — it’s a celebration of African innovation on the world stage” — Michael Hanly - MD: New Leaf Technologies

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South African digital learning leader New Leaf Technologies has once again been shortlisted for the internationally acclaimed Learning Technologies Awards 2025 in the United Kingdom — marking the second consecutive year the company has been recognised on this global stage.

The Learning Technologies Awards, often described as the “Oscars of the learning industry,” celebrate excellence and innovation in workplace learning worldwide. New Leaf’s repeat shortlisting is a milestone moment not only for the company but for the broader African learning industry, showcasing the region’s ability to deliver world-class solutions that transform the way people learn.

At the heart of this year’s recognition is New Leaf’s partnership with Worth , a pioneering South African organisation committed to improving financial literacy and wellbeing. Together, New Leaf and Worth have harnessed the power of digital learning to create engaging, accessible, and adaptive programmes that empower thousands of South Africans to take control of their financial futures.

“This recognition is more than just an accolade for New Leaf — it’s a celebration of African innovation on the world stage,” said Michael Hanly, Managing Director of New Leaf Technologies. “To be shortlisted for the second year in a row highlights not only our consistency but also the real impact of our work. Our partnership with Worth shows how technology can truly change lives, enabling people to make better financial decisions that affect families, businesses, and communities. To see this work honoured globally is a proud moment for our team, our clients, and the learners we serve.”

Gary Kayle, CEO of Worth, added: “Partnering with New Leaf has enabled us to deliver financial behavioural change at scale in a way that is personalised, interactive, and impactful. Together, we’ve been able to empower South Africans with the knowledge and tools to make smarter money decisions, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see this work recognised on an international platform. This shortlisting validates the power of collaboration and the difference technology can make in people’s lives.”

The shortlisting also comes at a time of rapid international growth for New Leaf Technologies. Expanding beyond Africa and the Middle East, the company is now strengthening its presence in the UK and Europe. Central to this expansion is Jonathan Hill, the former Global Head of Learning at Litmos, who recently joined the New Leaf Board as a Non-Executive Director. Based in the UK, Hill’s appointment signals New Leaf’s commitment to extending its innovation and expertise to a wider global audience.

Jonathan Hill, Non-Executive Director of New Leaf Technologies, said: “I am thrilled to join New Leaf at such an exciting stage in its journey. This shortlisting for the second year running demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver learning solutions that have both local impact and global relevance. I look forward to helping New Leaf expand its footprint internationally and to sharing African innovation with the wider world.”

“This achievement proves that world-class digital learning doesn’t only come from Silicon Valley or Europe. It’s being built right here in South Africa and delivered to the world,” Hanly added.

The winners of the Learning Technologies Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London later this year, where global leaders in learning will gather to honour the industry’s most outstanding achievements.

