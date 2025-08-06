Litmos Learning Chief Joins New Leaf Technologies Board

Jonathan Hill

EdTech pioneer teams up with Africa’s top digital learning firm to shape the future of corporate training and expand into global markets.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move set to bolster its international strategy, South African digital learning firm New Leaf Technologies has appointed Jonathan Hill as a Non-Executive Director.

Hill, a UK-based veteran of the learning and development sector and former Director of Learning at Litmos, brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate training, digital content strategy, and enterprise learning platforms. His reputation as a global authority in eLearning precedes him, having consulted with multinational corporations and public institutions alike.

The appointment marks a significant step for New Leaf Technologies as it expands its footprint across Africa and into global markets. The company, headquartered in Johannesburg, has carved out a strong position as one of the continent’s most innovative digital learning providers.

“Jonathan’s appointment represents an exciting chapter for us,” said Michael Hanly, Managing Director of New Leaf Technologies. “His experience at Litmos and deep knowledge of the global eLearning landscape will be invaluable as we evolve our offering and extend our reach.”

Hill’s role at Litmos, one of the world’s best-known learning platforms, saw him spearhead strategic learning initiatives and client success programmes across international markets. Now, as part of New Leaf’s leadership team, he will focus on global business development, strategic alliances, and the advancement of digital learning technologies.

Speaking on his appointment, Hill said: “New Leaf has built a strong reputation not only in Africa but globally, thanks to its forward-thinking approach and commitment to delivering real value through learning. I’m delighted to join a team that’s pushing boundaries and setting new standards for digital learning.”

With an expanding global client base, New Leaf Technologies offers a suite of services that includes custom content development, advanced learning platforms, and fully managed learning ecosystems. The company’s work spans multiple sectors, including retail, healthcare, financial services, and government training initiatives.



