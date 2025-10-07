DepEd honours the British School Manila for their contributions to public education

BSM honoured at the DepEd Partners' Appreciation Program

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The British School Manila (BSM) is deeply pleased and humbled to have been recognized by the Department of Education National Capital Region (DepEd NCR) during its Regional Partners’ Appreciation Program held on October 1, 2025 at the Luxent Hotel, Quezon City.The Appreciation Night was one of the events being held to celebrate DepEd NCR’s 50th Founding Anniversary, with the theme: "Shaping Minds, Igniting Dreams, Inspiring Futures."BSM received a Plaque of Appreciation from the DepEd National Capital Region and the Schools Division of Taguig City and Pateros (SDO TAPAT) in recognition of the school’s sustained contributions to supporting public education. This honour highlights BSM’s contributions to the cause of education, which have included:- Hosting the Education Outreach Conference, which provides training and professional development opportunities for public school teachers;- Offering life-changing opportunities through the British School Manila Taguig Scholarship Programme (BSMTSP);- Supporting the Department of Education through various initiatives that strengthen public schools in the community.“On behalf of our entire school community, we are honoured to be recognized by DepEd for our partnership and shared commitment to education,” said Maita Borromeo, Chief Operating Officer of the British School Manila. “This award affirms our mission to not only provide outstanding education within BSM, but also to contribute to the wider educational landscape of the Philippines.”The DepEd’s Regional Partners’ Appreciation Program acknowledges the invaluable role of education partners, private institutions, and local stakeholders in advancing the delivery of quality basic education.The British School Manila is proud to stand alongside DepEd and their partners, working towards the goal of shaping brighter futures for Filipino learners.

