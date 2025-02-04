The British School Manila Honoured at Rise Against Hunger's Anniversary Celebration

BSM Honoured at Rise Against Hunger's 10th Anniversary Celebration Local community supported by BSM and Rise Against Hunger's partnership BSM students with Rise Against Hunger packs

Rise Against Hunger acknowledges partnership with the British School Manila during their 10th Anniversary Celebration

TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, 24th January, representatives from the British School Manila (BSM) attended the Rise Against Hunger 10th Anniversary Celebration held at the Ayala Museum. During the award ceremony, Jess Infante of Make A Difference Travel (MAD) and Ross Atkinson, Year 3 Year Leader at BSM, received a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the school, recognising the outstanding fundraising efforts and service-learning partnership spearheaded by BSM's Year 3 students. The award celebrated BSM as "an outstanding and loyal partner in the Rise Against Hunger Philippines campaign to fight hunger and nourish lives." along with other partners for their invaluable contributions to the fight against hunger.For the past four years, BSM’s Year 3 students have actively supported Rise Against Hunger through innovative fundraising initiatives. These efforts have facilitated significant contributions, such as the provision of four chest freezers and two chillers for the Rise Against Hunger Food Kitchen at the Better World Community Centre in Tondo. This vital support has helped provide 400 children with nutritious meals every day.This year, BSM extended its support by funding and launching a school garden project at Bungkol Elementary School in Magdalena, Laguna. This initiative equips the local community—students, teachers, and parents—with the knowledge and tools to engage in sustainable gardening for food production. Since its launch in November, the garden has already yielded over 10 kilograms of fresh vegetables, enriching meals provided by Rise Against Hunger with healthy produce.Discussing the school's ongoing partnership with Rise Against Hunger, Year 3 leader Ross Atkinson noted, "The British School Manila is deeply honoured to be a partner of this impactful campaign and is committed to fostering a culture of service and community partnership."

