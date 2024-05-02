British School Manila hits a milestone in their sustainability journey with inauguration of solar panel system
The installation of solar panels on our campus is not merely a symbolic gesture; it is a tangible commitment to sustainability and responsible stewardship of our planet”TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, BSM students, teachers and leadership were joined by delegates including the City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano and Director Patrick Aquino of the Energy Utilization Management Bureau of the Department of Energy for the official inauguration of the school’s solar panel system.
— Martin van der Linde, Head of School
The school, which has been collaborating with the Department of Energy on their Energy Efficiency & Conservation Program, had previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding in support of Energy Efficient and Conservation Act (RA. 11285) to signal their commitment to the future of their students and the Philippines.
Mr. Martin van der Linde, speaking at the event, commented “For almost 50 years, BSM has been a beacon of education and progress, nurturing young minds and shaping the global citizens and leaders of tomorrow. However, we have also recognized the pressing need to embrace sustainable practices and reduce our carbon footprint. Today, with the unveiling of our solar electricity system, we are taking a giant leap towards a greener and more environmentally conscious future. The installation of solar panels on our campus is not merely a symbolic gesture; it is a tangible commitment to sustainability and responsible stewardship of our planet. ”
Also in attendance were Paolo Con-shaw, President, and Dave Torcuator, COO of Netsolar Inc., the Philippines company who oversaw installation of the system. As part of the system, the school’s teachers have gained access to Netsolar’s monitoring application which allows real-time data to be viewed from the solar panels which can be used to support learning activities in the classroom.
Mr. van der Linde explained how this connected to the British School Manila’s purpose of teaching students to be global citizens who drive positive change, he noted “This solar electricity system is not just about powering our classrooms and facilities; it is about inspiring our students to think critically about energy consumption and environmental sustainability. It serves as a living example of how technology can be harnessed for the greater good and empowers our students to become agents of positive change in their communities.”
The inauguration of the plant marks the first of many planned phases, with the goal of having a full sustainable solar energy coverage across the entire school campus
