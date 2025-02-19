Comintelli launches AI powered Telli™ Research Assistant

Telli™ is purpose-built for enterprise intelligence workflows, ensuring every insight is not only rapid but also verifiable, secure, and aligned with business priorities.” — Jesper Martell, CEO at Comintelli

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli (publ), a leading provider of Market and Competitive Intelligence (MCI) software, today announced the launch of the next generation of Telli™ Research Assistant, a Gen-AI-powered research tool integrated into its Intelligence2day® platform.

Telli™ is designed specifically for intelligence professionals, overcoming the limitations of generic AI tools by ensuring source transparency, eliminating hallucinations, and preventing fabricated references. Built on a dedicated Large Language Model (LLM) optimized for Intelligence2day®, Telli™ delivers precise, context-aware insights tailored to business-critical research needs.

"Over the past months, we have collaborated closely with key customers to set a new benchmark for AI-driven market intelligence," said Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. "Telli™ is purpose-built for enterprise intelligence workflows, ensuring every insight is not only rapid but also verifiable, secure, and aligned with business priorities."

Security and privacy are at the core of Telli™. All data remains strictly private, never shared or used for external AI training, making it a safe and compliant choice for organizations handling sensitive competitive intelligence.

Key Features & Capabilities:

✔ Ask Anything – Get AI-generated responses to research questions within seconds.

✔ Summarized Insights – Get clear, structured responses, simplifying complex research tasks.

✔ Source Transparency – Every response includes citations from trusted sources, ensuring credibility.

✔ Customizable Training Data – Customers define the data sources and parameters that Telli™ uses, aligning its insights with their business priorities.

✔ Seamless Integration – Fully embedded within Intelligence2day®, enabling effortless collaboration and knowledge sharing.

✔ Follow-Up Suggestions – Get intelligent recommendations for deeper exploration of topics and trends.

✔ Analyst-Grade Analysis – Supports advanced market intelligence tasks, such as SWOT analysis, trend identification, competitive assessments, and scenario analysis.

Telli™ is future-ready, with seamless upgrades to the latest models and advancements in AI technology, keeping Intelligence2day® users up to date in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.



For more information, visit www.comintelli.com or contact us at contact@comintelli.com.

Please register for the upcoming webinar on the 20th March, 2025 that will showcase Telli Research: https://comintelli.com/webinar-mastering-competitive-intelligence/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.