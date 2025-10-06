Nevada Hispanic Business Group to Host Fundraiser Gala and Launch of Member Hub in Partnership with Las Vegas Spotlights

Las Vegas Spotlights NVHBG Fundraiser Gala & Official Launch of the Member Hub Las Vegas Spotlights Business Badge

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nevada Hispanic Business Group (NVHBG), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Nevada's diverse business community, is proud to announce its upcoming Fundraiser Gala and the official launch of the NVHBG Member Hub. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at The Factory of Dreams Hall in Las Vegas.The gala marks a significant milestone for the NVHBG and the Las Vegas business community, celebrating the launch of a revolutionary platform, the NVHBG Member Hub, powered by Las Vegas Spotlights . The Member Hub is a comprehensive digital directory designed to connect, support, and showcase NVHBG members, fostering growth and collaboration within the local business ecosystem."We are thrilled to host this landmark event to celebrate the launch of the NVHBG Member Hub, a project that will be instrumental in fulfilling our mission to support and elevate our vibrant business community," said Laura Nowlan, President of the Nevada Hispanic Business Group. "This platform will provide our members with the visibility and resources they need to thrive, and we are immensely grateful for the partnership with Las Vegas Spotlights in making this vision a reality."The evening will be co-hosted by Dunia Antunez, Executive Director of NVHBG, and Randy Bett, co-founder of Las Vegas Spotlights. Attendees will enjoy a gourmet dinner, premium networking opportunities, and a detailed presentation of the new Member Hub. The event will also feature keynote presentations, a silent auction with exclusive items, and a celebration with a professional DJ.Randy Bett of Las Vegas Spotlights commented, "The launch of the NVHBG Member Hub is the first of many exciting projects for Las Vegas Spotlights. We are dedicated to providing a platform that shines a light on the incredible businesses and entrepreneurs that make Las Vegas a dynamic and thriving city. This partnership with NVHBG is a testament to our commitment to supporting the local business community."Tickets for the NVHBG Fundraiser Gala are available for $150 and include a gourmet dinner and an annual business listing on LasVegasSpotlights.com, a package valued at over $515. Existing NVHBG members will receive an additional complimentary annual listing.About the Nevada Hispanic Business Group (NVHBG): The Nevada Hispanic Business Group is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2015. Its mission is to foster the growth and success of Southern Nevada’s business community by building meaningful connections, promoting an inclusive environment, and providing access to valuable education and resources. The NVHBG is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and advocates who are passionate about creating a more inclusive and prosperous local economy.About Las Vegas Spotlights: Las Vegas Spotlights is a community-driven media and business discovery platform launching in October 2025. The platform is designed to help locals and visitors discover the best of the Vegas Valley through short-form video interviews, comprehensive business listings, and community guides. Las Vegas Spotlights aims to connect people with the diverse and vibrant businesses that make Las Vegas unique.

