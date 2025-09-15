Miss Fabulous America to Crown 2025 Titleholder on Nov. 8 in Las Vegas — Real Estate Agents Are Invited to Participate

Search for Miss Fabulous America 2025-2026 Miss Fabulous America Queens 2024 Las Vegas Spotlights - Where Locals Shine and Visitors Discover Real Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miss Fabulous America coronation will take place on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at the Ahern Boutique Hotel in Las Vegas, celebrating confidence, character, and community impact on a national stage. Miss Fabulous America is a project of Project Fabulous, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Ellen Stokes, and is part of the Miss Fabulous Pageants system.ENTRY DEADLINE: September 30, 2025. Apply at https://missfabulousamerica.com “Pageantry at its best is purpose-driven,” said Jocelyn Correa Bett, of Optimize Media Marketing and co-founder of Las Vegas Spotlights. “By welcoming Las Vegas real estate professionals to the spotlight, we’re highlighting the neighborhoods, schools, small businesses, and quality of life that make relocating here such a smart move. The stage is an amplifier—for stories that help families choose Las Vegas as home.”“Real estate agents are on the front lines of community building,” said Ellen Stokes, Founder of Miss Fabulous America and Project Fabulous (501(c)(3)). “Their participation puts authentic neighborhood insight center stage—from parks and schools to small-business corridors—so Americans considering a move can see the real Las Vegas beyond the Strip.”Why Real Estate Agents Should Participate- Elevate Your Local Brand: Earn media visibility, on-stage features, and professional photo/video assets for social, your website, and Google Business Profile.- Champion Your Neighborhoods: Share firsthand knowledge of schools, HOA amenities, commute times, and lifestyle options—positioning yourself as a trusted relocation advisor.- Network for Growth: Connect with civic leaders, media, and small-business owners aligned with Las Vegas’ expansion and community development.- Recruit & Refer: Help out-of-state buyers envision life here—accelerating referrals and pipeline opportunities.Community-First, Relocation-ForwardThe Miss Fabulous America program emphasizes personal platforms and community service. In Las Vegas, that means shining a light on Shop • Dine • Play • Live • Work • Give—a holistic lens that pairs the city’s iconic attractions with its vibrant neighborhoods, diversified economy, and family-friendly amenities. Through collaborative media with Las Vegas Spotlights, select participants will be featured in short-form interviews and local guides that help newcomers make confident relocation decisions.Event Details:- What: Miss Fabulous America 2025 Coronation- When: Saturday, November 8, 2025 (evening)- Where: Ahern Boutique Hotel, Las Vegas, NV- Who: National finalists, community leaders, sponsors, media, and invited real estate professionals- Entry Deadline: September 30, 2025 — apply at https://missfabulousamerica.com How Real Estate Agents Can Get Involved- Apply to Participate / Serve as an Ambassador (by September 30, 2025): Start at https://missfabulousamerica.com - Sponsor a Segment or Scholarship: Align your brand with leadership, service, and local impact.- Nominate a Colleague: Refer agents who exemplify community building and client advocacy.About Project Fabulous (501(c)(3)Project Fabulous is a nonprofit organization that empowers women and youth through confidence-building, leadership development, and community service. Its initiatives, including Miss Fabulous America, use the stage as a platform for purpose and positive impact. Learn more at MissFabulousPageants.com.About Miss Fabulous AmericaMiss Fabulous America is a national leadership and community-impact pageant within the Miss Fabulous Pageants system (MissFabulousPageants.com). The program elevates purpose-driven women through personal platforms, on-stage communication, and year-round service, with select media features produced in partnership with Las Vegas Spotlights. Apply at https://missfabulousamerica.com Media & Participation ContactJocelyn Correa BettOptimize Media Marketing | Co-founder, Las Vegas SpotlightsPhone: 702-204-8282Web: https://LasVegasSpotlights.com

