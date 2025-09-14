Las Vegas Spotlights - Where locals shine and visitors discover the real Vegas Las Vegas Spotlights Co-Founders: Ellen Stokes, Randy and Jocelyn Bett Las Vegas Spotlights - Where locals shine and visitors discover the real Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, NV, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Spotlights , a new community-driven media and business discovery platform, will officially launch on October 21, 2025. Built to help residents, newcomers, and visitors “Shop • Dine • Play • Live • Work • Give Back,” Las Vegas Spotlights pairs an always-on local directory with cinematic short-form video interviews, neighborhood guides, and a curated events calendar that makes it easy to connect with the best of the Vegas Valley.“Las Vegas is more than the Strip—it’s makers, restaurateurs, service pros, nonprofits, locally owned businesses and the neighborhoods we call home,” said Jocelyn Bett, CEO and co-founder of Las Vegas Spotlights and the “ Pink Hat SEO Queen .” “Our mission is to put Main Street front and center—giving small businesses a bigger voice, giving locals a trusted place to discover what’s nearby, and giving new residents a fast path to feeling at home.”At launch, the platform will roll out:- Local Business Spotlights: High-impact video features highlighting owner stories, signature services, and special offers.- Searchable Business Directory: A clean, mobile-first directory organized around the six pillars—Shop, Dine, Play, Live, Work, Give Back—with map view, hours, and contact info.- Neighborhood & Relocation Guides: Bite-sized explainers on schools, parks, HOAs, commute times, and lifestyle vibes across the Valley.- Community Events & Causes: A curated calendar and nonprofit features that help residents plug in, volunteer, and give back.To mark the launch, Las Vegas Spotlights will unveil its founding on-air co-hosts, announce community partners and sponsors, and open applications for Founding Business Profiles. Early participants will receive priority placement on the site and first access to interview slots.“Visibility is the new currency for local businesses,” added Randy Bett, growth partner and COO at Las Vegas Spotlights. “We’re blending storytelling, search, and community partnerships to create a win-win: customers discover great local businesses faster, and great local businesses get discovered more often.”Opportunities for Local Businesses- Founding Business Profiles: Early listings with enhanced visibility and priority placement.- On-Camera Interviews: Professionally produced features designed for the directory, social media, and Google Business Profiles.- Sponsorships & Category Exclusives: Limited opportunities for brands to align with content series, neighborhoods, and major community features.Local business owners, chambers, and nonprofits are encouraged to reserve a listing and request an interview ahead of the October 21, 2025 launch.Community-First, Search-Everywhere SmartLas Vegas Spotlights is a website design with a “Search Everywhere Optimization” also known as AEO (Ask Engine Optimization) mindset so stories and listings travel—appearing where locals actually look: Google, Maps, YouTube, social feeds, AI Overviews and voice search. The result is a modern, high-trust discovery engine for the city’s most useful people and places.How to Participate- Businesses & Nonprofits: Claim your listing and inquire about interviews and sponsorships at LasVegasSpotlights.com.- Media & Community Partners: Request a press kit and co-promotion details.- Residents: Follow along for weekly spotlights, neighborhood tips, and can’t-miss events.About Las Vegas SpotlightsLas Vegas Spotlights is a community media platform that helps people discover the best of the Vegas Valley through short-form video interviews, a curated local directory, neighborhood guides, and a community calendar organized around Shop • Dine • Play • Live • Work • Give Back. The platform is produced by a local team dedicated to uplifting small businesses, spotlighting local influencers, contributors to the community and making it easier to love where you live. Learn more at LasVegasSpotlights.com.

