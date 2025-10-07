The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Space Wheel Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

It will grow to $2.42 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Space Wheel Market?

The market size for space wheels has seen impressive expansion in the past few years. The projections indicate that it will escalate from a valuation of $1.14 billion in 2024, increasing to $1.33 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. This expansion during the historical period can be correlated to a surge in demand for self-operating space vehicles, an upsurge in requirements for improved endurance and dependability, a growth in the usage of electric and hydraulic hybrid systems, an increase in moon and Mars exploration missions, and a heightened emphasis on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.

Over the upcoming years, the space wheel market size is projected to witness expeditious enlargement, reaching up to $2.42 billion in the 2029 tenure with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is credited to a surge in demand for sophisticated maneuverability, the burgeoning implementation of robotic systems, increased emphasis on precise control in stringent conditions, rising governmental endorsements for space expeditions, and the expanding commercialization of space journeys. The forecast period is set to witness pivotal trends such as advancements in autonomous navigation equipment, the evolution of advanced hydraulic and electric hybrid propulsion, innovations in lightweight yet durable materials, the incorporation of artificial intelligence for command, and advancements in energy-saving wheel designs.

Download a free sample of the space wheel market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27824&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Space Wheel Market?

The space wheel market is expected to surge in growth due to the increasing number of satellite launches. Satellites, artificial entities placed in orbit for functions such as weather forecasting, global communication, navigation, and space research, are becoming more prevalent, propelling greater demand for enhanced internet access and connectivity. Space wheels offer crucial support to satellites, aiding in their mobility and orientation in space and ensuring effective operation and longevity during missions. They also reduce mechanical wear, optimize energy usage, and maintain precise alignment, even under the severe conditions of outer space. For example, the Government Accountability Office, a US agency, stated in September 2022 that approximately 5,500 satellites were active in orbit by spring 2022, with an anticipated further launch of 58,000 by 2030. Hence, the mounting satellite launches are catalyzing the growth of the space wheel market. The growth of the space wheel market is also set to be catalyzed by the upswing in investments in space exploration, thanks to a growing demand for sophisticated satellite technologies. The term 'increasing investments in space exploration' pertains to the escalating allocation of both public and private finances towards pushing the boundaries of space missions, infrastructures, and technologies. The driving factor behind this upswing in investment is the growing demand for advanced satellite technologies, as both government bodies and private firms invest in the development of the next generation of satellites for communication, navigation, earth observation, and scientific research purposes. These rising investments not only fuel the advancement and achievement of space wheels by making the funding, technology, and research available to turn sustainable orbital habitats and transport systems into a reality. As an example, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a governing body based in New Zealand, disclosed in June 2024 that the UK had pledged to invest approximately USD 12.5 billion (£10 billion) in space programs over a decade starting from 2023, with almost USD 3.75 billion (£3 billion) designated in the 2023 spending review. Therefore, the escalation in space exploration investments is accelerating the growth of the space wheel market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Space Wheel Market?

Major players in the Space Wheel Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus Defense And Space SAS

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Collins Aerospace

• Thales Alenia Space

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• Wittenstein SE

• Aspina Group

• Rocket Lab USA Inc.

• Millennium Space Systems Inc.



What Segments Are Covered In The Space Wheel Market Report?

The space wheel market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Attitude Control Wheels, Reaction Wheels

2) By Material: Aluminum, Composite Materials, Steel, Other Materials

3) By Mounting Type: Ground Mounted, Building Mounted

4) By Application: Space Research, Commercial Space Travel, Satellite Deployment, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Government Agencies, Private Space Companies, Research Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Attitude Control Wheels: Small Capacity, Medium Capacity, Large Capacity

2) By Reaction Wheels: Single Wheel Configuration, Dual Wheel Configuration, Triple Wheel Configuration, Four Wheel Configuration

View the full space wheel market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-wheel-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Space Wheel Market?

In the 2025 Space Wheel Global Market Report, North America led as the sizeable market in 2024. Meanwhile, the prediction indicates that Asia-Pacific will witness the most accelerated growth. The report incorporates details from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Space Wheel Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Wheel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wheel-global-market-report

Wheel Balancing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wheel-balancing-global-market-report

Caster Wheels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/caster-wheels-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.