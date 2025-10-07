PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, announces strategic partnership with COM4 Global

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, today announced a strategic partnership with COM4 Global, the human capital management (HCM) consultancy and solutions provider with expertise in UKG Pro, Workforce Management, and leading HRIS systems.

Through the partnership, COM4 Global is authorized to sell, implement, and support all PeopleReign applications.

At a time when demand for AI-driven employee service is growing at a rapid pace, PeopleReign has been adding partners in key markets to help more organizations benefit from 65% ticket and case volume reduction, 90% reduced cost per issue, and significantly improved service quality. Most AI solutions for IT and HR are thin wrappers around foundation large language models (LLMs). PeopleReign automates thousands of the most common employee requests, is pre-integrated with all major enterprise workflow systems, provides AI to assist live agents as well as employees, and delivers value in 30 days or less.

Unlike alternatives, only PeopleReign delivers five AI-first applications that automate the full lifecycle of service requests:

- The virtual agent automates IT and HR tasks for employees

- Classify routes requests to the best live agent when escalation is required

- Recommend provides a set of "next best actions" for live agents

- Experience uses sentiment analysis to measure service quality using pulse surveys

- Insights uses predictive analytics to help organizations provide continuously better answers

According to COM4 Global CEO Pandu Nannapaneni: "We're excited to partner with PeopleReign, because their deep expertise in employee service and their industry-leading, easy to configure full-lifecycle platform is powerfully aligned with our 'See it. Get it. Do it.' methodology."

According to PeopleReign CEO Dan Turchin: "We selected COM4 Global because of the team's comprehensive approach to human capital management, from consulting and integrations to training solutions and the C-Store marketplace. This partnership sets both of our organizations up for success: industry-leading AI technology paired with innovative HR solutions expertise and leadership."

Contact Christina Perry (christina@peoplereign.io) to learn more about PeopleReign or Ilan Shmargad (ilan@peoplereign.io) to become a certified PeopleReign partner.



