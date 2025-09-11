PeopleReign Announces AI for Employee Service Innovation in Fall 2025 Platform Release

Deflection Genius helps Knowledge Managers pinpoint where the Virtual Agent is falling short and shows exactly how to improve performance.

Introducing Deflection Genius and Helpfulness Score for continuous improvement and visual performance measurement.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, announced significant AI innovation in its fall 2025 release. The enhancements include the introduction of Deflection Genius for continuous improvement, AI-driven Helpfulness Score metrics, redesigned dashboard analytics, enhanced security controls, advanced widget customization capabilities, and improved reporting features.

Introducing Deflection Genius (Beta): The fall 2025 release introduces Deflection Genius, a powerful new workbench that serves as the backbone of continuous Virtual Agent improvement processes for driving higher self-service success rates. This innovative tool helps Knowledge Managers pinpoint where the Virtual Agent is falling short and shows exactly how to improve performance. Organizations can now see which topics and conversations aren't being successfully deflected, explore root causes, and receive actionable recommendations to strengthen their knowledge base and action library. Deflection Genius improves Virtual Agent optimization with proactive performance enhancement.

Helpfulness Score (Beta): Measure the value of every conversation. The new PeopleReign Helpfulness Score introduces an AI-driven metric that evaluates how effective the Virtual Agent was in resolving user requests. Each conversation topic receives a score from 0 to 10, providing clear signals of where the Virtual Agent is performing well and where it needs improvement. Scores of 0–4 indicate "Needs Attention," 5–7 represent "Somewhat Helpful," and 8–10 signify "Very Helpful" interactions. The Helpfulness Score appears throughout dashboards and the platform, making it easier than ever to track the real impact of Virtual Agent interactions and prioritize improvements with confidence.

Redesigned Virtual Agent Dashboard KPIs: The Virtual Agent Dashboard now delivers a cleaner, more intuitive view of key performance indicators. The refreshed design makes insights easier to digest at a glance, enabling organizations to track what matters most with enhanced visual clarity and improved data accessibility. Interface enhancements include drag to zoom and hover-over trends to make it easier to analyze longitudinal data.

User-Viewable Knowledge Search in ServiceNow: Enhanced security controls now enable knowledge searches to be restricted to only the documents a user is eligible to view. Organizations can toggle "Limit Results to User-Viewable Only" for more secure, relevant search results, ensuring employees access only appropriate content based on their permissions and roles.

CSS-Based Widget Styling: The platform now offers complete widget customization through CSS-based styling capabilities. Organizations can apply custom CSS to fully style and brand the Virtual Agent widget, providing unprecedented control and flexibility for creating branded employee service experiences that align with corporate brand standards.

Enhanced Weekly Deflection Gap Report: Reporting capabilities have been expanded to include user name, user email, and full conversation transcripts, giving administrators more context and visibility into each deflected interaction. This enhanced reporting enables more detailed analysis of Virtual Agent performance and user interaction patterns.

According to a Fortune 500 CIO, "Deflection Genius allows us to see what questions aren’t being answered and automatically fill knowledge gaps in near real-time . This was our vision for AI and it’s better than we expected. Call and email volume are down since we launched the virtual agent and we’re deflecting 23% more tickets. The Helpfulness Score gives us confidence that our changes are actually making a difference. We see what is and isn’t working for every conversation topic."

These updates deliver better employee experiences, providing organizations with the ability to rapidly benefit from bleeding-edge agentic AI. The fall 2025 release is available immediately.

