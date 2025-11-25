PeopleReign Announces AI for Employee Service Innovation in Winter 2025 Platform Release

The new Conversation Viewer provides the complete context behind every interaction, with full conversation transcript.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, today announced significant innovation in its winter 2025 release. Enhancements include Suggested Actions for increased user engagement and deflection rates, AI-driven configuration assistance that delivers "AI to improve AI," Conversation Viewer for complete interaction context, and Deflection Genius moving to general availability with enhanced capabilities.

Suggested Actions for Increased User Engagement

The winter release introduces Suggested Actions, a powerful feature that increases user engagement and drives deflection rates. When enabled, three popular actions appear at the beginning of each conversation, helping employees to immediately understand what the Virtual Agent can do for them. This intuitive feature informs users of available capabilities, eliminating the uncertainty that often limits Virtual Agent adoption. Users can also ask the Virtual Agent to tell them everything it can do to get a complete list of available capabilities as clickable actions. By making the agent's capabilities discoverable from the first interaction, organizations see immediate improvements in engagement and self-service success rates.

Introducing Configuration Assistant

The new Configuration Assistant simplifies platform administration, bringing AI-powered guidance directly into the configuration process. This "AI to improve AI" capability helps administrators configure Tools and Intents with confidence by ensuring configurations are as capable and complete as possible. When a sparkle emoji (✨) appears on a field, clicking it generates editable, AI-suggested alternatives that reflect best practices. A check mark (✅) appears when all best practices are satisfied, and the system offers final suggestions on save, highlighting remaining opportunities to improve natural language configurations. This transforms complex configuration tasks into guided experiences, enabling the Virtual Agent to be more effective with less time spent testing configuration options.

Introducing Conversation Viewer

The new Conversation Viewer provides the complete context behind every interaction, serving as a powerful insights tool within Deflection Genius. Administrators can now click any row in the Deflection Genius Conversations table to replay the entire conversation in a clean HTML interface. The specific topic block selected is automatically highlighted, allowing instant exploration of interactions within the full context of the user experience. This capability enables organizations to identify trends, understand user behavior patterns, and make data-driven decisions about where to focus improvement efforts.

Deflection Genius Now Generally Available

Following successful beta testing, Deflection Genius has reached general availability with enhanced usability features. This continuous improvement platform helps Knowledge Managers pinpoint where the Virtual Agent is falling short and provides actionable recommendations to strengthen knowledge bases and action libraries, driving measurably higher deflection rates for a better user experience.

Enhanced Interface Capabilities

Additional platform enhancements include resizable Virtual Agent interfaces, enabling end-users to customize window sizing for optimal viewing of charts, tables, and image-based responses. The release also introduces customizable smalltalk behavior through natural language override instructions and enhanced live agent file sharing capabilities between Microsoft Teams and ServiceNow.

According to the VP of Employee Experience at a global technology company: "Suggested Actions has transformed Virtual Agent adoption across our organization. Employees immediately understand what the agent can do for them, and we've seen engagement rates increase dramatically. It has made our configuration process faster and more effective, while Conversation Viewer gives our team the insights we need to continuously improve. These features alone delivered measurable ROI in our first month of deployment."

These updates enhance employee service automation, providing organizations with more intuitive user experiences, AI-powered administration capabilities, and sophisticated tools for driving Virtual Agent adoption and continuous improvement. All customers have been upgraded to the Winter 2025 release.

PeopleReign is the AI platform for IT and HR employee service used by many of the world’s most sophisticated organizations to automate common work tasks across more than 100 enterprise systems. PeopleReign is the only solution to provide the combination of action-taking, automating the full employee service lifecycle, and a 30-day time to value. Contact Christina Perry (christina@peoplereign.io) to schedule a briefing to learn more.

