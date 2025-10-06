Re: VT Route 108 / Edwards Rd, Cambridge - 1 Lane Closed

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WILLISTON STATE POLICE

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

One lane of traffic in the area of VT Route 108 / Edwards Rd, Cambridge will be closed temporarily due to a crash that is currently being cleared.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.