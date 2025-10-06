Crumbl Celebrates Benson Boone’s Tour Finale With A Cookie Comeback

Crumbl Benson Boone x Crumbl Crumbl

Benson Boone’s Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie is Back!

We’re thrilled to be part of the beginning and the end of this milestone tour with Benson, and to give fans one last chance to enjoy the Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie as he wraps up this incredible run.” — Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl is once again teaming up with rising superstar Benson Boone, this time to mark the grand finale of his American Hearts Tour. From October 6–11, Boone’s Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie will return to Crumbl’s rotating menu for a third run, making it the sweetest way to celebrate the end of an unforgettable chapter in his career.The cookie is as bold and colorful as the song that inspired it, Boone’s hit Mystical Magical. It’s a chilled chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, crowned with moonbeam ice cream-inspired lemon, berry, and marshmallow toppings, finished with a sweet white drizzle, and sprinkled with cookies & cream.“Partnering with Benson has been such a fun journey,” says Sawyer Hemsely, Crumbl Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder. “We’re thrilled to be part of both the beginning and the end of this milestone tour with him, and to give fans one last chance to enjoy the Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie as he wraps up this incredible run.”The Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie will shine one last time from October 6–11. Stop by Crumbl and celebrate the final chapter of Benson Boone’s tour with a treat that’s as unforgettable as the music itself.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.