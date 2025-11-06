Crumbl Encourages Small Acts of Kindness With Free Cookies For All

Crumbl Crumbl

CEO Jason McGowan Donating $1 Million to Fight School Lunch Debt

Our hope is everyone will feel seen and loved for just a moment. I’m so proud of our franchise partners and bakers for helping make this small act of kindness possible for our Crumbl customers.” — Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Crumbl launched its iconic collaboration with Martha Stewart, featuring a full menu takeover and the debut of her Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins. But for Crumbl Co-Founder and CEO Jason McGowan, the moment represents something bigger than cookies—it’s about connection, compassion, and kindness.“Life is heavy for a lot of people right now, even here at Crumbl,” said McGowan. “Burdens can weigh more than most realize, and sometimes even a small act of kindness can make the day feel a little lighter.”To help lighten the load, McGowan announced that Crumbl will be giving away one free sleeve of Martha Stewart’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins to every customer who visits a Crumbl store on Thursday, November 6, while supplies last. The company hopes the gesture offers a moment of warmth and joy amid challenging times.“We know a cookie doesn’t fix everything,” McGowan continued. “For some, it may not fix anything. But our hope is everyone will feel seen and loved for just a moment. I’m so proud of our franchise partners and bakers for helping make this small act of kindness possible for our Crumbl customers.”In addition, McGowan and his wife, Whitney, are launching a new foundation with a $1 million personal donation to begin their work in eliminating school lunch debt for children in their local community. “We hope this inspires others who are able to contribute their time and resources to help those in need,” he said.“Thank you to our franchise partners, our bakers, Martha Stewart and her team, and everyone in the Crumbl family for making this possible,” said McGowan. “We hope tomorrow feels just a little bit brighter.”

