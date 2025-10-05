MPD Statement on Arrest Outside of St. Matthew’s Cathedral

Shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 5, 2025, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) members assigned to a detail for the Red Mass at Saint Matthew’s Cathedral engaged an individual who set up a tent on the steps of the Cathedral. Officers determined that the individual was previously barred from the premises of the Cathedral. The individual refused to vacate the premises and was placed under arrest without incident.

During the arrest officers observed multiple suspicious items, including vials of liquid and possible fireworks, inside of the suspect’s tent. Members of MPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team and the Arson Task Force responded to the scene to search the suspect’s belongings. The scene has been secured and there is no threat to public safety. The front entrance of the Cathedral and the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest, remain closed as the scene is processed.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Louis Geri of Vineland, New Jersey, is preliminary charged with Unlawful Entry, Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Molotov Cocktail. The investigation is ongoing in coordination with members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

While there is no known threat to the District of Columbia, MPD continues to encourage the public to remain vigilant. If you See Something, Say Something. Report immediate threats or emergencies by calling 911. You can also report suspicious activity by calling 202-727-9099, texting 50411, or visiting iwatchdc.org.