MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed carjacking that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, at approximately 2:52 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of 8th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s moped. The victims complied and the suspect’s fled with the moped.

Responding officers were given a description of the stolen moped, and a short time later the suspects and the stolen moped were located in the Navy Yard area. Officers were able to take one of the suspects into custody.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 14-year-old Juvenile Male, of Southeast, DC, was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25151615

###

