St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges and Offenders

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4008862

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: October 5, 2025, at 1103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, Vermont

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice, False Information to Law Enforcement, Identity Theft, Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR X2), Possession of Cocaine.

ACCUSED: Angelica Clark

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT.

ACCUSED: Cheyenne Spreadbury

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT.

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 5, 2025, at approximately 1103 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of two individuals passed out in a vehicle on the lawn of 129 Red Barn Road in the Town of Danville, VT. EMS arrived on scene and stated the two females had left the scene.

Troopers were able to locate and conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Parker Road and US Route 2b in the Town of Danville, VT. The operator was identified as Angelica Clark (30) after she provided a false name and was found to be in possession of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, which she attempted to destroy. It was determined at this time Clark had also violated two different court ordered conditions of release. Clark was placed under arrest and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was later issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on January 5, 2026 at 0830 hours.

The passenger of Clark’s vehicle was identified as Cheyenne Spreadbury (28) and was found to be in possession of a substance believed to be crack cocaine. Spreadbury was issued a citation on scene to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 24, 2025 at 0830 hours.

ACCUSED: Angelica Clark

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/05/2026 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

ACCUSED: Cheyenne Spreadbury

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111