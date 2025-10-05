St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges and Offenders
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4008862
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: October 5, 2025, at 1103 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, Vermont
VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice, False Information to Law Enforcement, Identity Theft, Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR X2), Possession of Cocaine.
ACCUSED: Angelica Clark
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT.
ACCUSED: Cheyenne Spreadbury
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT.
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 5, 2025, at approximately 1103 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of two individuals passed out in a vehicle on the lawn of 129 Red Barn Road in the Town of Danville, VT. EMS arrived on scene and stated the two females had left the scene.
Troopers were able to locate and conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Parker Road and US Route 2b in the Town of Danville, VT. The operator was identified as Angelica Clark (30) after she provided a false name and was found to be in possession of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, which she attempted to destroy. It was determined at this time Clark had also violated two different court ordered conditions of release. Clark was placed under arrest and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was later issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on January 5, 2026 at 0830 hours.
The passenger of Clark’s vehicle was identified as Cheyenne Spreadbury (28) and was found to be in possession of a substance believed to be crack cocaine. Spreadbury was issued a citation on scene to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on November 24, 2025 at 0830 hours.
ACCUSED: Angelica Clark
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/05/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Included
ACCUSED: Cheyenne Spreadbury
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
