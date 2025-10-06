Singer Songwriter Mark DiPietro’s latest stellar single Home Now is now available worldwide

Mark DiPietro's Header Image for social media Cover ARTWORK for Mark DiPietro's single HOME NOW Mark DiPietro Black and White

At different times in our lives, home can be a different place. This song will make you understand just how true that feeling can be.

Real Music for Real People giving you the right feels when the feeling is real.” — Back Stage Pass News

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-Songwriter-multi-instrumentalist and lifelong musician Mark DiPietro has dropped his latest single “Home Now” worldwide to all the major music outlets. Home Now could be every traveling musician’s song. In fact, it could strike a chord with anybody that has had to travel for a living.“Home Now,” was written in Nashville, TN late June, 2025 when Mark was doing a series of writer’s nights in Music City. He wrote the song and performed it live the very same night the song was written. Mark revealed that the song was written in less than one hour with one of his recurring co-writers. Sometimes, when a song wants to be born, it is the most natural thing in the world and produces itself organically with the skilled hands and voice of a musical doctor. “HOME NOW,” needed to be here said DiPietro.” It is food for the soul and a hug of hope to anyone still looking for their home. Visit Mark's music at Hear Now Other projects recently released by DiPietro: THE 13TH WAVE, the 11 song CD delivers feeling, emotion and magic for the listener. Tracks on the album are: “Darker Shade of Gray,””Can’t Fight Fate,””Fight For Our Love,” ”Obsession,””Feel This Right.””Can’t Be Without You,””Here We Are Again,””Only A Moment,””I’m Not The Bad Guy,””Toxic Fever,” and ”Now That You’re Older.” https://markdipietro.hearnow.com/the-13th-wave Mark’s debut album, “DiPietro, Leaving a Mark,” was released in the summer of 2024 and is home to 10 great songs. “Once Is Not Enough,” “Tell Me What You Want,” “Give Me Time,” “Glory of Life,” “Leap of Faith,” “Special Way,” “I Can Dream About It,” “I’m The One You’re Looking For,” “Shadow On My Wall,” and “Still Got The Blues (Instrumental). Marks music on Apple Music Premier Musician said this about Mark’s music: “His ability to craft music to accompany lyrics and make them swirl around each other is uncanny. A true gifted soul, Mark delivers songs about destiny, life, living and dying. His music creates an ear worm that will ride shot gun in your brain for days. Great songs do that.”For interviews please contact:ITS PromotionsDonna Nolan-Wilson – Office - 615-301-8652Mobile or Text: 615-684-2072ITSEntertainment@msn.com

Mark DiPietro with HOME NOW

