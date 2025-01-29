Sophomore Album ‘The 13th Wave’ by Mark DiPietro dropping Worldwide

Mark DiPietro's 2nd album The 13th Wave dropping worldwide The 13th Wave Album Cover Transparency Mark in Black Shirt

After the success of DiPietro Leaving A Mark, the singer songwriter is set to release his follow up album on January 31, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-Songwriter-multi-instrumentalist and lifelong musician Mark DiPietro will see his sophomore album “The 13th Wave,” drop to all online music outlets worldwide on January 31, 2025. Mark chose the album name because it reflects how he felt when he was creating most of the songs on the album. Born on February 3rd, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, the day that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper died in a plane crash, Mark’s mother told him she thought he was “given the gift of Music by GOD.” Mark feels if his music touches just one person’s heart and soul then he has fulfilled his destiny. He firmly believes this: "There is no life without music.” Pre-save at Hear Now The term "13th Wave" typically signifies a powerful, unexpected, or potentially dangerous or exciting event occurring after a seemingly normal sequence. This 10 song CD delivers feeling, emotion and magic for the listener. Tracks on the album are: “Darker Shade of Gray,””Can’t Fight Fate,””Obsession,””Feel This Right.””Can’t Be Without You,””Here We Are Again,””Only A Moment,””I’m Not The Bad Guy,””Toxic Fever,” and ”Now That You’re Older.” https://markdipietro.hearnow.com/the-13th-wave Mark’s debut album, “DiPietro, Leaving a Mark,” was released in the summer of 2024 and is home to 10 great songs. “Once Is Not Enough,” “Tell Me What You Want,” “Give Me Time,” “Glory of Life,” “Leap of Faith,” “Special Way,” “I Can Dream About It,” “I’m The One You’re Looking For,” “Shadow On My Wall,” and “Still Got The Blues (Instrumental). Pre-Save at Apple Music Premier Musician said this about Mark’s music: “His ability to craft music to accompany lyrics and make them swirl around each other is uncanny. A true gifted soul, Mark delivers songs about destiny, life, living and dying. His music creates an ear worm that will ride shot gun in your brain for days. Great songs do that.”

