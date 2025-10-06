SACRED UNION WELCOMES NEW LEAD SINGER TO BAND

Sacred Union welcomes Tom Botti SACRED UNION Logo New Lead Singer of Sacred Union - Tom Botti

A new lead voice will be taking center stage later this month with Florida's favorite band Sacred Union

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sacred Union is proud to announce the addition of their new lead singer, Tom Botti. Botti’s first public appearance with them will be on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Johnnie Brown’s in Downtown Delray Beach, 301 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, Florida 33483. https://johnniebrowns.com/ About Tom BottiMusic has been a lifelong journey for Tom. From his earliest days, singing and performing have been second nature to him. His passion has only grown and deepened over the years. Cutting his teeth on the vibrant sounds of the 1980’s and carrying that energy forward into present day, Tom has built a reputation as a versatile performer with a soulful and timeless style. Based in South Florida, Botti has become a familiar name across the regions music scene, performing in nightclubs, festivals and special events that celebrate the power of live music. Tom’s performances are more than just shows. They are experiences that connect audiences through song, dance and raw energy.While Tom is revisiting the classics that you love, he also brings a fresh spark to modern favorites; Tom’s delivery reflects a lifelong devotion to the arts. With decades of performances behind him and a fire that still burns bright, he continues to inspire crowds and create unforgettable moments wherever he entertains. For Tom, music is not just something he does; it’s who he’s become.About Sacred UnionDon't make the mistake of thinking Sacred Union is your typical rock, pop, party band. In fact, their diverse repertoire covers songs from The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Prince, Hall and Oates, The Foo Fighters, Bryan Adams, and Oasis, to Smash Mouth, Lenny Kravitz, Kool and the Gang, David Bowie, and so many other iconic world class artists. It began in 2015 when members Mark Lyman, and Dave Hemingway crossed paths and became musical partners along with drummer John "JB" Bennett in the high profile 8 piece funk band “B-Side Jones” performing at top venues and city concerts all over South Florida, including sharing the stage with national artists like Molly Hatchet, and The Rippingtons.Five years later in October 2020, looking to streamline the lineup and move towards a slightly edgier sound, Mark, and Dave reconnected with JB, added keyboardist Patrick Fazio to the mix, and Sacred Union was born. With the recent addition of dynamic lead vocalist Tom Botti joining the team, Sacred Union is keeping the engines fired up. The band has since been busy performing on numerous city stages across South Florida, casinos, nightclubs and recently supporting national touring artists "Foghat." Sacred Union’s unique musical arrangements and driving performance are what makes every song stand out, and has the audience on their feet and dancing as they bring their infectious brand of rock, funk and pop to every show!!Sacred Union is: Tom Botti: Lead Vocals, Mark Lyman: Guitars/Backing vocals, Dave Hemingway: Bass, John "JB" Bennett: Drummer/Electronics/backing Vocals, Patrick Fazio: Keyboards/SynthesizersSacred Union Social LinksOfficial Website: https://www.sacredunionband.com/ Official You Tube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@sacredunion8863 Publicist, Press & Interview Requests: Donna Nolan-Wilson @mailto:ITSEntertainment@msn.com

