KFSHRC Showcases Precision Oncology Leadership at London’s Future of Health Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) highlighted its transformation of cancer care at the 2nd Annual Future of Health Europe in London, presenting a comprehensive model that integrates innovation, research, and precision medicine to achieve world-class outcomes for patients across Saudi Arabia and beyond.As one of the leading academic medical centers in the Middle East, KFSHRC treats nearly one in four cancer patients in Saudi Arabia each year. Its survival rates are comparable to top global institutions, with overall cancer survival nearing 50%, childhood leukemia approaching 90%, and five-year survival for pediatric kidney tumors reaching 97%, among the highest worldwide.At the heart of this progress lies KFSHRC’s advanced oncology ecosystem. The hospital operates the Gulf region’s largest radiation therapy center, offering technologies such as Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and CyberKnife radiosurgery. Its in-house cyclotron produces over 35 radiopharmaceuticals, supplying 30,000 doses annually to 45 specialized centers across 20 cities, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s self-sufficiency in nuclear medicine and ensuring timely access to life-saving therapies.In a milestone for cellular and gene-based treatments, KFSHRC successfully treated the first patient with locally manufactured genetically modified T cells (CAR-T cells) as part of a Phase I clinical trial for refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The therapy was produced using a fully automated closed system in collaboration with Miltenyi Biotec and under the supervision of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, marking a national first in gene and cell therapy innovation.Since 2020, KFSHRC has treated more than 200 patients with CAR-T therapy. By establishing in-house production, the hospital reduced treatment costs from 1.3 million SAR to approximately 250,000 SAR per case and shortened manufacturing time from 28 days to less than 14 days. This breakthrough eliminates dependency on international supply chains, reduces logistical barriers, and expands access to advanced immunotherapies for patients across the Kingdom.These achievements reflect KFSHRC’s vision to deliver precision, innovation, and equitable access to care in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. Its participation in the London summit underscores the hospital’s growing role in shaping the future of global oncology through collaboration and knowledge exchange.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2025. It was also named among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

